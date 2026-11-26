Kirchhoff Consult GmbH / Key word(s): Study/Sustainability

DACH Study 2026 | Companies in DACH Region Have Credible Climate Transition Plans, but 58% Report No Sustainable Finance

26.11.2026 / 09:58 CET/CEST

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Kirchhoff Consult develops the Transition Credibility Index (TCI) and the Sustainable Finance Profile Index (SFPI): new study contrasts how robustly the largest listed companies in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland are planning their transition to climate neutrality with what they disclose about their use of sustainable financing instruments.

Transition credibility in the DACH region is high across all industry groups. The TCI averages 60 out of 100 points. The SFPI stands at just 24 points.

58% of companies report neither sustainable financing instruments nor a sustainable finance strategy.

Energy utilities score strongly on both indices; technology service providers and healthcare companies only on credibility.

Of the twelve companies with the highest transition credibility, half do not report using sustainable financing instruments. Companies that quantify the funding for their transition are three times as likely to report on sustainable finance.

Hamburg, November 26, 2026 – The large companies of the DACH region have set their climate targets and have largely disclosed their transition plans. How they will finance the transition, however, often remains invisible in their financial and sustainability reporting, as the study“Transition Credibility in the DACH Region: From Transition Plan to Financing” by Kirchhoff Consult shows. The study analyses the annual and sustainability reports of 62 companies from the DAX40, ATX, and SMI for the 2025 financial year.

Transition credibility: the building blocks are in place

The Transition Credibility Index combines 46 criteria across seven dimensions – from targets and the transition plan, through the treatment of residual emissions, internal carbon pricing, governance and assurance, to financial backing. It averages 60 out of 100 points. The DAX40 (66) is ahead of the ATX (57) and the SMI (52).

Most of the building blocks of a robust transition plan are in place. For example, 97% of companies report a near-term target for Scope 1 and 2, and 81% disclose a transition plan in line with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). All companies in the sample anchor responsibility for climate at Executive Board level, and 77% link a share of variable executive remuneration to climate targets – among companies that quantify the share, it averages 9.7%.

And the plans appear to be working: among companies with a reported transition plan, reported Scope 1 emissions fell by a median of 5.1% from 2024 to 2025, while those without one saw an increase of 1.3%.

The weak spot is financing. Only 37% of companies quantify in their report the funds they intend to allocate to implementing their plan. At 34 points, financial backing is the weakest of the seven dimensions. In only 21 cases could total amounts of funding earmarked for the transition be determined from the reports. Together, these add up to around EUR 119 billion – over differing time periods. The range extends from EUR 82 million to EUR 48 billion.

“The large companies in the DACH region have more to show for their transition than the public debate would suggest. Targets, plans, accountability, and assurance are in place. What many reports leave open is how much the company needs to invest to implement the plan, and where the money is to come from,” says Dr Wilhelm Mirow, Senior Consultant ESG/Sustainability at Kirchhoff Consult and author of the study.

Sustainable finance: rarely reported, highly concentrated

The Sustainable Finance Profile Index measures the extent to which companies use sustainable financing instruments such as green bonds or sustainability-linked bonds, according to their reports, and how transparently they structure them. It averages 24 points – 37 points below the TCI.

36 of the 62 companies (58%) score 0 points: their reports disclose neither any use of sustainable instruments nor a sustainable finance framework. Of the remaining 26, only 21 companies (34%) report outstanding sustainable instruments. The reported volume of these amounts to at least around EUR 45 billion. This corresponds to 3.7% of the financial liabilities of all 62 companies. RWE, Volkswagen, and Vonovia account for 81% of the volume of use-of-proceeds instruments (such as green bonds).

The ATX leads the way: 64% of Austrian companies report sustainable instruments, compared with 27% in the DAX40 and 20% in the SMI.

What stands out is how rarely the transition plan and sustainable financing refer to each other. Only eight companies link their transition plan and sustainable finance strategy in both directions: in their annual report, they refer to their sustainable finance framework in connection with their transition plan, and the framework in turn refers to the reported transition plan.

From energy utilities to technology service providers: a wide spectrum

The study divides the sample into two halves of four industry groups each: the transition-intensive groups Energy, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Real Estate, and Mobility & Logistics (30 companies), and the remaining four groups (32). On the TCI, the differences between the industry groups are not statistically significant; on the SFPI, they are.

At one end of the spectrum is the Energy group, comprising five utilities: they score 75 TCI points and 60 SFPI points. All five quantify the funding for their transition – between EUR 1 billion and EUR 48 billion – and report sustainable instruments.

At the other end are technology service providers and healthcare companies. With 62 and 60 points respectively, their transition credibility is in line with the sample average, and on climate targets the technology service providers are even ahead. On the SFPI, however, they score only 17 and 3 points. This does not necessarily point to a shortcoming: a software company or a pharmaceutical company does not need a multi-billion investment programme for its transition.

Figure 1: TCI and SFPI by industry group (number of companies in brackets). Source: Kirchhoff Consult

Where the transition ties up a lot of capital, financial planning is more likely to be followed by financing through sustainable instruments. This is the clearest statistically significant relationship in the study. Of the 21 companies that quantify the funding for their transition, 62% report sustainable instruments – compared with only 20% of the remaining 41.

Between the two ends lies the majority: 33 companies score more than 50 TCI points but fewer than 50 SFPI points. Only 14 companies score above 50 points on both indices, 11 of them from transition-intensive industries.

Figure 2: Transition Credibility Index and Sustainable Finance Profile Index by company (0 to 100 points; the 36 companies with SFPI = 0 lie on the zero line; lines: trend per half). Companies in the 2nd quadrant: Adidas, DHL, E.ON, EVN, Heidelberg Materials, Henkel, Holcim, Porr, RWE, Swisscom, Verbund, voestalpine, Volkswagen, Vonovia. Source: Kirchhoff Consult

Same credibility, different financing

High transition credibility does not automatically translate into sustainable financing. Of the twelve companies with the highest TCI, half report no use of sustainable instruments.

Table: The twelve companies with the highest TCI # Company Index TCI Sustainable debt ratio Sustainable instruments per report 1 Verbund ATX 84.9 23.7% Green bond of EUR 500 million 2 GEA Group DAX40 82.8 0% None; credit facility undrawn 3 Heidelberg Materials DAX40 82.4 35.6% 2 green bonds, 3 sustainability-linked instruments 4 Vonovia DAX40 79.7 13.3% 12 green and social bonds 5 RWE DAX40 78.7 57.0% 14 green bonds 6 Fresenius DAX40 78.2 0% None; credit facility undrawn 7 Österreichische Post ATX 77.9 0% None 8 Siemens DAX40 77.4 0% None 9 OMV ATX 77.3 n/a Green loan, volume not disclosed 10 Symrise DAX40 76.6 0% None 11 SAP DAX40 76.2 0% None; credit facility undrawn 12 Henkel DAX40 76.1 37.4% 3 sustainability-linked bonds

Sustainable debt ratio: outstanding sustainable instruments as a percentage of interest-bearing financial liabilities; undrawn sustainability-linked credit facilities are not included. n/a: not determinable. Source: Kirchhoff Consult, financial year 2025.

The pattern can only partly be explained by capital requirements. Even companies with similarly high credibility and similarly high investment needs finance themselves differently: BASF and Siemens quantify EUR 1.2 billion and EUR 730 million respectively for their transition and rely on conventional financing. At Heidelberg Materials and Henkel, sustainable instruments account for more than a third of financial liabilities. Part of the gap is also a matter of disclosure: some companies use sustainable instruments but do not identify them as such in their reports.

Where capital requirements and disclosure practices are similar, the differing approaches to sustainable financing remain a puzzle. The study places this in the context of academic research. The interest-rate advantage of green bonds is small and no longer the rule. Other benefits – access to investors, self-commitment, signalling – depend on issuance volume, investment programme, and ownership structure. Different financing profiles may therefore be the result of individual trade-offs. Nevertheless, the question remains whether companies in the DACH region are already making full use of their transition credibility on the capital market.

Telling the transition credibility story

The capital market can only reward transition credibility if it recognises it. Research suggests that complete transition plans are associated with lower interest costs and better access to financing – regardless of the label of individual instruments. Kirchhoff Consult derives three recommendations from this:

Quantify the plan and link it to financing. Companies that show what funds are earmarked for the transition and where they come from make their plan verifiable for investors and banks – even with conventional financing.

Disclose commitments in full. Companies that use sustainable instruments or a framework should fully disclose both in their report and link them to the transition plan. Earmarking of proceeds, external review, and annual reporting demonstrate a company's commitment to the transition. Engage owners. Investor Relations should actively explain the transition strategy and its financing and understand the expectations of major investors.

“Transition credibility is a capital market issue and therefore a communications issue. Companies that clearly communicate the commitment, ambition, and progress of their transition give investors, banks, and policymakers reasons to support this course. That creates the investment certainty that any transition process needs. Where the transition credibility story remains untold, uncertainty grows – and with it the risk of an erratic course that ultimately harms the companies themselves,” says Dr Mirow.

The full study is available for download here (German only).

About the study

The study“Transition Credibility in the DACH Region: From Transition Plan to Financing” examines 62 companies listed in the DAX40 (33), ATX (14), and SMI (15) on the basis of their annual and sustainability reports for the 2025 financial year. Banks and insurers are not included in the analysis. The Transition Credibility Index comprises 46 criteria in seven dimensions, the Sustainable Finance Profile Index seven criteria in three dimensions. Both indices range from 0 to 100 points.

The study measures disclosure: a low score means that a criterion is not verifiably documented in the report – not necessarily that it is absent. Correlations are not proof of causation. Data collection was largely AI-assisted. All values were documented with a supporting quotation and page reference and checked for plausibility. The study builds on Kirchhoff Consult's DACH studies from 2023 to 2025.

ABOUT KIRCHHOFF CONSULT

With around 60 employees, Kirchhoff Consult is a leading communications and strategy consultancy for financial communications and ESG in the German-speaking region. For more than 30 years, Kirchhoff has advised clients on all aspects of financial communications, reporting, IPOs, investor relations, and ESG and sustainability communications.“Unlocking Value Through Trust”: we help companies to be credible, resilient, and financeable in a complex world.

Kirchhoff Consult is a member of TEAM FARNER, a European alliance of partner-led agencies. Find out more at: kirchhoff.

CONTACT

Dr. Wilhelm Mirow

Senior Consultant ESG/Sustainability

T +49 174 91 81 774

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