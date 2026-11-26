Asklepios Kliniken / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/9 Month figures

ASKLEPIOS improves performance in challenging market environment

26.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Q3 2026

ASKLEPIOS improves performance in challenging market environment

Number of patients treated up 8.0% to roughly 3.15 million

Consolidated revenue increases 4.6% to EUR 4,990.7 million Forecast for financial year 2026 confirmed

Hamburg, 26 November 2026 – In the first nine months of financial year 2026, the ASKLEPIOS Group recorded a positive trend in service volumes. A total of 3,150,295 patients were treated in the Group's healthcare facilities. Compared with the figure recorded for the same period of the previous year (2,915,971 patients), this was an increase of 8.0%.

The trend was driven in particular by the outpatient segment. Here, the number of patients treated increased from 2,316,827 to 2,527,259. At the same time, inpatient treatments rose from 599,144 to 623,036 patients. Cost weights stood at 489,717, 3.8% above the previous year's level.

Parallel to the trend in service volumes, ASKLEPIOS generated revenue of EUR 4,990.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 4.6% compared with the same period of the previous year (EUR 4,770.1 million). EBITDA increased to EUR 489.7 million, up from EUR 435.8 million the previous year. Consolidated net income after tax (EAT) stood at EUR 133.6 million (previous year: EUR 114.5 million), which translates into an EAT margin of 2.7% (previous year: 2.4%).

The Group also reports a healthy trend in its financing and investment activity. Cash flow from operating activities during the first nine months totalled EUR 530.6 million, up from EUR 527.0 million during the same period of the previous year. Overall investments by ASKLEPIOS (including government grants) for improvements to its facilities and care delivery structures totalled EUR 306.3 million. The share of capital expenditure financed from the Group's own funds was 60.3%.

Acting CFO Benedikt Brörmann:“For us, having financial flexibility means being able to drive forward capital expenditure from a reliable financing position while at the same time ensuring the sustainability of our capital structure in the long term. That is why we combine sufficient liquidity reserves and a balanced debt structure with disciplined capital employment. This balance is a key criterion of our financial strategy.”

Implementation of the hospital reform remains a key factor shaping developments in the hospital sector. In particular, the future assignment of service groups and the associated changes in care and remuneration structures will continue to present hospitals with significant financial and structural challenges. At the same time, the outpatientisation of medical services continues apace. Hybrid DRGs are helping shift inpatient services to the outpatient segment, and are opening up opportunities for greater cross-sector care. Regulatory interventions and measures to stabilise the statutory health insurance (SHI) contribution rates are also creating financial pressure. The medium- and long-term effects of these developments on revenue structures, investment opportunities and the financial stability of hospitals remain uncertain.

Given the business performance seen during the first nine months, ASKLEPIOS can confirm its forecast for financial year 2026. The Group continues to expect moderate organic growth in revenue as well as a slight improvement in key performance indicators, provided there are no material adverse changes in the regulatory or economic environment.

CEO Joachim Gemmel:“The hospital reform is fundamentally changing healthcare delivery structures in Germany. The assignment of service groups, outpatientisation and new remuneration models are creating new opportunities for greater cross-sector care, but will require reliable framework conditions and sustainable financing structures. It will be crucial to shape the necessary transformation in such a way that high-quality, accessible medical care can continue to be ensured in the long term. ASKLEPIOS will actively shape this process and responsibly adapt its healthcare services to these requirements.”

CEO Marco Walker:“The trend in the first nine months confirms that ASKLEPIOS can be counted on even in a challenging environment. For us, it is crucial to continue investing consistently in the development of our structures. In this way we create the basis for making continuous improvements to our care structures, responding flexibly to changes in the German healthcare market and promoting the Group's long-term development.”

CONTACT

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sarah Ludwig | T. +49 6174 90 1172 | ...

Head of Investor Relations

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA | Rübenkamp 226 | 22307 Hamburg

PRESS

Rune Hoffmann | T. +49 40 1818 826630 | ...

Head of Corporate Communications & Marketing

24-hour phone line | T. +49 40 1818 828888

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA | Rübenkamp 226 | 22307 Hamburg

About ASKLEPIOS

Since its foundation in 1985, ASKLEPIOS has developed into the leading private family-owned hospital operator in Germany. Today, the Group comprises around 160 healthcare facilities with more than 73,000 employees providing care to almost 3.9 million patients every year. Significant milestones on the path to becoming an integrated healthcare group were the acquisition of Landesbetriebs Krankenhäuser der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg in 2004, as well as the acquisition of majority stakes in MEDICLIN AG in 2011 and RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG in 2020. ASKLEPIOS is committed to patient‐centred care. Quality, innovation, and social responsibility are the core guiding principles that shape the Group's business decisions.



26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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