The PFDJ office in the Southern Red Sea Region organized a tour of historical sites and development projects in the Assab and Southern Denkalia sub-zones on 22 November.

PFDJ sub-branch members who had recently undergone training in the social sciences took part in the tour and received briefings at each site.

Trainees from various government and public institutions graduated on 23 November after completing a refresher course in the social sciences held from 13 to 22 November.

Mr. Gebrehiwet Tesfay, head of Political Affairs for the PFDJ in the region, said the course covered the role of a politically conscious cadre, the importance of values, and vocational and technological education. Other topics included Eritrea's foreign policy, the role of women in fostering steadfastness and advancing development, and laws and regulations.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Mohammed-Said Mantai, Administrator of the Southern Red Sea Region, stressed the urgent need to strengthen PFDJ organizations and their structures at all levels through training and other activities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.