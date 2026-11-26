resident John Dramani Mahama has paid tribute to nine Police officers who died in the line of duty this year.

At a solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph at the Police Training School in Tesano, Accra, the President expressed the nation's sorrow and gratitude for officers who died in previous years. He acknowledged their often-unseen sacrifices, their acceptance of risk, and their distinguished service to Ghana.

He commended the IGP and the Police Management Board for reducing officer fatalities from 23 in 2024 to 20 in 2025, and nine so far in 2026. He, however, noted that further progress is needed until the Police are fully equipped to ensure incident-free operations.

“They have served Ghana with distinction and paid the ultimate price for it.” He announced that 60 additional armoured vehicles will be delivered, adding to the 50 provided to the Police last December.

Body armour and tasers are also being produced to provide additional protection for officers combating violent crime.

“We are improving access to medical care for police officers injured in the line of duty. The government has allocated GHS 200 million in next year's budget to complete the expansion of the Accra Police Hospital, increasing its capacity to over 300 beds.

The President laid the first wreath on behalf of the government and people of Ghana. The IGP followed on behalf of the Police Administration and Service, and a representative of the Ga Traditional Council laid one on behalf of the chiefs.

The Police Memorial Day honours officers who died performing lawful duties in Ghana, abroad, or on peacekeeping missions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.