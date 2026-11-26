The UN Women Regional Office for West and Central Africa on November 25, 2026, launches its regional campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, running until 10 December 2026, with three priorities: ensuring access to justice, protecting survivors and ending impunity.

With 14 million women in West Africa experiencing intimate partner violence over a 12-month period and nearly one in four women in Central Africa experiencing such violence, strengthening collective efforts to prevent violence, protect survivors and ensure access to justice remains essential.

The region also has the highest prevalence of child marriage globally, with nearly 60 million women and girls married before the age of 18. Female genital mutilation, technology-facilitated violence and violence against women and girls in conflict-affected settings remain significant concerns. For many survivors, barriers to accessing justice, protection and essential services persist.

As Dr Maxime Houinato, UN Women Regional Director for West and Central Africa, emphasizes:“Justice is not a favour. It is a right. We have a collective responsibility to ensure that every woman and girl in our region can exercise that right.”

Against this backdrop, UN Women highlights the importance of coordinated action and recognizes the essential role of:



Governments in enforcing laws, strengthening access to justice and allocating adequate resources to prevent violence and protect survivors.

Community, traditional and religious leaders in transforming harmful social norms, addressing stigma and facilitating survivors' access to protection and justice services. Development partners in strengthening and sustaining funding for women's rights organizations, which are at the forefront of efforts to prevent violence and support survivors.

Throughout the 16 Days of Activism, the UN Women Regional Office, in collaboration with its partners, will undertake a series of awareness-raising, advocacy and dialogue initiatives to advance practical solutions and strengthen collective action to end violence against women and girls.

Watch the Regional Director's message marking the launch of the campaign:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Women - Africa.