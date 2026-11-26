Across Africa, extreme heat is no longer a distant climate projection; it has become an everyday reality affecting the most vulnerable and least prepared population.

In response to rising temperatures and prolonged heatwaves placing an immense and compounding burden on pregnant women, newborns, and the frontline health workers caring for them, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Government of Rwanda convened midwives and health leaders from 18 countries in Kigali in November 2026 to turn maternity wards into hubs of climate adaptation and resilience.

The scientific evidence is growing both clearer and more urgent than ever, establishing maternal and newborn health as a well-documented link between climate change and sexual and reproductive health outcomes. In light of this, UNFPA, the United Nations agency dedicated to protecting and promoting the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls everywhere, has underscored the value proposition for its role in climate action.

“Climate resilience cannot be achieved if we fail to protect the health, rights and dignity of women, girls, mothers and newborns,” highlighted Arthy Hartwell, Head, Policy for Climate and Health at Wellcome Trust, during a UNFPA COP31 side event on maternal health and climate.

Pregnancy alters the body's ability to regulate temperature, heightening susceptibility to heat stress. As a result, extreme heat translates directly into higher risks for mothers and babies, placing UNFPA's mandate to ensure every childbirth is safe at the heart of the global climate adaptation agenda.

Clinical data show that each 1°C increase in heat exposure is associated with an approximately 4 per cent rise in the risk of preterm birth. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis of heat exposure impacts on maternal, fetal and neonatal health further warns that extreme heat increases the likelihood of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy, explicitly highlighting pre-eclampsia and gestational hypertension.

Beyond direct physiological stress, extreme heat strains water supplies, degrades cold-chain storage for temperature-sensitive essential medicines such as oxytocin, and fuels household pressures linked to spikes in gender-based violence.

Midwives: first responders to the climate crisis

Long before trends appear in academic journals, midwives working at the frontline of communities and facilities in low-resource settings witness the toll of extreme heat firsthand. They are uniquely positioned to spot emerging clinical patterns, flag evidence gaps, and design practical solutions grounded in daily facility realities.

“Following a severe drought in Uganda for the last two months, we've been seeing a high number of miscarriages, preterm births, and stillbirths. Through this discussion, I am retrospectively looking at the figures and have discovered their association with heat waves,” said Jane Francis Acam, a midwife from Uganda at the Kigali gathering.“Our antenatal clinics are overcrowded, without shade or good ventilation, and pregnant mothers often wait for a long time in poorly ventilated rooms. Upon my return to work, I will integrate the clinical guidelines we reviewed here into our day-to-day work.”

While global and regional research is expanding, existing data and research remain fragmented and concentrated in high-income countries, overlooking the realities of low-resource settings. According to a 2024 survey by the International Confederation of Midwives, 76% of midwives reported that the climate crisis has negatively affected their work through stress, burnout, and displacement.

Working in sweltering wards while wearing mandatory personal protective equipment traps body heat and accelerates dehydration, heat exhaustion, and cognitive fatigue—impairing clinical decision-making, increasing the risk of medical errors, and driving up staff absenteeism.

Practical solutions for low-resource settings

At the Kigali technical consultation, the participants were sensitised on emerging climate-health evidence on extreme heat, exchanged practical frontline interventions, and mapped out strategies to integrate climate adaptation and health system resilience concepts into maternity wards in the region.

“We must co-create a pragmatic Heat-Health Protocol and adapt global monitoring indicators into simple clinical checklists, facility cooling measures, and early warning tools that work in real facilities under real operational pressures,” said Christa Ishimwe, Climate and Health Lead at the Ministry of Health of Rwanda.

Participants emphasised that targeted investments in practical, low-cost adaptations can help health facilities function safely during heatwaves, including routine temperature monitoring, solar-powered cooling for maternity wards, stronger cold-chain management for heat-sensitive medicines, access to drinking water, improved natural cross-ventilation, shade trees around the facility, and heat-reflective paint on roofs and walls.

Countries can also build on proven outreach models. Existing mobile health services in Tanzania and Zambia —which bring essential maternal care directly to remote communities—offer a scalable blueprint for reaching pregnant women who face challenging travel conditions during extreme heatwaves.

Building climate resilience from within

Ultimately, building a climate-resilient health system does not mean building parallel systems from scratch; it means upgrading g existing systems with practical, low-cost modifications. Interventions such as solar cooling, resilient supply chains, and heat-health protocols only succeed when they are anchored within strong, well-supported national health services that communities already rely on.

Achieving that resilience requires sustained investment in the health workforce—especially training, deploying, and supporting qualified midwives—alongside climate-resilient facility infrastructure, protection services, and enabling national policies.

To help governments track heat risks and integrate climate adaptation into existing health systems, UNFPA, the World Health Organization, and other partners recently launched Priority Indicators to Monitor the Impact of Heat Exposure on Maternal, Newborn and Child Health. The framework pairs standardised heat exposure tracking using ambient air temperature alongside optional humidity metrics with clinical outcomes such as preterm births, late stillbirths, low birth weight, facility-based mortality, and outpatient visits. Beyond clinical tracking, the indicators assess policy readiness, including heat early warnings and targeted vulnerability assessments, helping health systems anticipate patient surges and drive evidence-based heat adaptation.

With decisive national leadership, heat-smart upgrades and workforce protections can be woven directly into routine maternal care, ensuring that rising temperatures neither overwhelm frontline providers nor claim the life of a mother or newborn.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNFPA - East and Southern Africa.