MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) Morpheus 'Dare to Dream', from Radico Khaitan, is set to return as the Title Partner of Red FM's South Side Story for the third consecutive year. The Bengaluru chapter, scheduled for November 28 at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, is expected to bring together over 5,000 attendees for a celebration of South India's music, culture, food, and contemporary creative expression.

The Bengaluru edition will feature performances by Sanjith Hegde, Asal Kolaar, Shobana, Ram Miriyala and Aksomaniac, bringing together a range of musical styles and artistic expressions. In addition, audiences can explore regional flavours, art and interactive experiences that showcase the cultural diversity of South India.

Commenting on the launch, Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan, said:“Today, building a brand is as much about the experiences it creates as the product itself. Our association with South Side Story for the third consecutive year reflects Morpheus Dare To Dream's belief in being part of cultural moments that bring people together. South India has a vibrant and evolving music scene, and we are delighted to support a platform that gives this creative energy a larger stage.”

Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM, said: "South Side Story was created to celebrate the cultural richness of South India and the many voices that shape it. Eight editions on, it comes home to Bengaluru, a city that lives for music and where South India's many communities meet. We are excited to have Morpheus 'Dare to Dream' with us once again for this new chapter. The brand shares our belief in giving creativity and culture a bigger stage, and its continued association has been a real strength."

Morpheus Brandy has established a strong presence in the premium brandy category and is one of Radico Khaitan's Millionaire brands. The brand was also ranked the 11th largest brandy globally in the 2025 Millionaires' Club rankings, underlining its position in the international brandy market.

Recognised as India's largest-selling premium brandy, Morpheus continues to expand its footprint, with a presence across 26 states in India.

Building anticipation ahead of the event, Red FM is taking the Bengaluru chapter to audiences through a multi-platform campaign. This will include on-air promotions and RJ-led integrations, alongside social media and artist-led announcements.

The campaign will also extend to outdoor and print advertising, as well as influencer collaborations, building visibility for the event across the city.

Event Details

Event: Morpheus 'Dare to Dream' - South Side Story, Bengaluru Chapter

Date: 28 November 2026

Venue: Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru

Expected Footfall: Over 5,000 attendees

Artist Line-up: Sanjith Hegde, Asal Kolaar, Shobana, Ram Miriyala and Aksomaniac