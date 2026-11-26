MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Surging prices of essential goods such as wheat have made it difficult for Pakistan's poor to buy food in sufficient quantities, leading to extreme distress in the country, according to a report in Khaleej Times.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) social indicators report, the proportion of households experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity rose from 15.92 per cent in 2018–19 to 24.35 percent in 2024–25. Severe food insecurity alone increased from 2.37 per cent to 5.04 per cent. This means nearly one in four households surveyed experienced moderate or severe food insecurity during the survey period.

The latest figures show that in October this year, there was a 7.74 per cent year-on-year increase in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, while prices rose by 2.26 per cent compared with September, reports Yonhap news agency.

Some essential commodities recorded considerably higher annual increases: urban wheat prices rose by approximately 39 per cent, wheat flour by 34.27 per cent and chicken by 20.30 per cent, the report states.

UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) recently reported retail wheat flour prices had risen sharply in October, reaching record levels in most of the markets it monitored.

FAO attributed the increases to seasonally tight supplies, higher production costs and transportation expenses. For households that rely on wheat flour as a daily staple, these increases can place considerable pressure on already limited budgets.

Food represents a substantial part of household expenditure in Pakistan. The PBS Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2024–25 found that food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 36.72 per cent of total household consumption expenditure, making it the largest expenditure category.

The figures also reveal a significant divide between income groups. Among households in the poorest consumption quintile, 45.97 per cent experienced moderate or severe food insecurity, compared with 8.95 per cent among the richest. Rural households recorded a higher rate than urban households, at 26.72 per cent and 20.58 per cent, respectively.

The figures highlight how closely food security is connected to household purchasing power. When a large share of household spending is already devoted to food, rising prices leave less money available for other necessities, including housing, electricity, healthcare and education, the report added.