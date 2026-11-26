MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, November 2026: The Federal Tax Authority FTA held its second Tax Agents Forum in Dubai this year, with the participation of tax agents and Authority officials. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn The forum forms part of the FTA's efforts to strengthen communication with its strategic partners and brief them on the latest developments in the tax landscape.

The FTA highlighted the important role played by accredited tax agents in supporting taxable persons and helping them comply with tax legislation smoothly, efficiently and accurately. It also emphasised the importance of tax agents continuing their professional development and keeping abreast of procedural and legislative developments. This enables them to carry out their duties accurately and to the required standards and provide taxable persons with comprehensive support in line with the best professional practices.

FTA representatives presented a range of key tax topics, including the regulatory framework for tax agents, continuing professional development requirements, the latest tax developments and legislation, updates on tax compliance, and key observations identified by the Federal Tax Authority in relation to the mechanism for achieving tax compliance across all applicable tax types.

The forum also featured a presentation by the UAE Accountability Authority and the Public Prosecution, which covered several related topics. It highlighted the importance of financial oversight, promoting integrity, transparency and accountability, and protecting public funds. It also outlined the role of oversight and judicial authorities in combating corruption.

H.E. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA, said:“We are committed to engaging with tax agents and communicating with them directly to keep them informed of the latest tax updates, developments and legislation. They are an essential link between the FTA and taxable persons and play a key role in enhancing the efficiency of the tax system and strengthening the culture of tax compliance.”

His Excellency also stressed the importance of accredited tax agents upholding ethical and professional conduct and applying the highest professional standards. This contributes to advancing the profession and promoting a culture of tax transparency and accountability, thereby strengthening the business community's confidence in the UAE's tax system.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperating with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority's website: .