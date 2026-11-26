Exclusive UAE screening brings together business leaders, industry experts and media to examine the criminal networks, human exploitation and financial systems behind modern scams. Two-part documentary highlights how technology, shared intelligence and international collaboration can help expose and disrupt organized financial crime.

UAE – November, 2026 – LexisNexis® Risk Solutions hosted the UAE premiere of Scamdemic, a two-part documentary series that goes beyond individual scams to expose the organized criminal networks, human exploitation and illicit financial systems driving a global fraud economy, at an exclusive cinema screening in Dubai today. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The premiere brought together business leaders, financial services professionals, industry partners and media to examine how these interconnected criminal operations exploit individuals, move illicit funds across borders and present growing challenges for financial institutions, businesses and law enforcement worldwide.

The Dubai screening follows the documentary's world premiere at Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas on October 20, after which began an international screening tour across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Scamdemic takes audiences inside the scam compounds of Southeast Asia, where transnational criminal organizations operate large-scale fraud enterprises, exploiting both scam victims and individuals trafficked into carrying out fraudulent activities. Through personal testimonies, investigative reporting, financial analysis, and perspectives from international law enforcement, the series reveals the systems behind these operations and the challenges involved in dismantling them.

The documentary takes viewers inside the full lifecycle of a scam, revealing how criminal networks target and manipulate victims, and following the money once it leaves their accounts. It explores how illicit funds move through the financial system and how intelligence, technology and coordinated international action can help expose and disrupt the networks behind them.

It reveals how scams extend far beyond the initial act of deception, connecting victims, human trafficking and organized criminal operations to complex financial networks that move illicit proceeds across borders. The documentary highlights why understanding the full lifecycle of a scam is essential to identifying and disrupting the criminal activity behind it.

The documentary features contributions from romance scam survivor Beth Hyland, anti-trafficking advocate Mwesezi Gideon, and Erin West, former California prosecutor and founder of Operation Shamrock. It also includes insights from international law enforcement agencies, investigative journalists and financial crime specialists, including representatives from INTERPOL, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the UK's National Crime Agency.

Scam Impact on UAE:

The UAE premiere comes as the country continues to advance its digital economy and strengthen its position as a global hub for financial services, innovation and technology. As financial transactions become increasingly digital and interconnected, the ability to identify sophisticated fraud, detect suspicious financial activity and safeguard trust across borders is becoming an important priority for financial institutions and businesses. The documentary brings a global perspective to these challenges, highlighting how organized scam networks exploit the interconnected nature of today's financial ecosystem and why effective prevention requires cooperation across industries and jurisdictions.

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Mike Nathan, fraud and identity expert at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said:“What Scamdemic reveals is that the scam itself is often only one part of a much larger criminal operation. Behind these crimes are sophisticated networks that exploit human vulnerability, operate across jurisdictions and use increasingly complex methods to move illicit funds. Understanding how these networks operate is critical to disrupting them.

“The UAE continues to demonstrate strong progress in digital transformation and financial innovation, making trust and security increasingly important to businesses and consumers,” Nathan continued.“By bringing Scamdemic to Dubai, we want to encourage a broader conversation about the human and financial consequences of organized fraud, and the role that shared intelligence, advanced technology and cross-border collaboration can play in protecting individuals, businesses and the wider financial ecosystem.”

The screening also provided an opportunity for industry stakeholders to exchange perspectives on the evolving nature of financial crime, including how criminal networks operate, the movement of illicit funds and the role of financial institutions, technology providers and law enforcement in identifying and disrupting suspicious activity.

Scamdemic forms part of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' global 'Protecting the Everyday. It's In Our DNA.' initiative, which brings the real-world consequences of complex financial crime into focus through compelling human stories and investigative storytelling. By connecting these experiences with the broader systems enabling organized fraud, the initiative underscores the importance of understanding risk, strengthening financial crime prevention and protecting the people and institutions that rely on trusted financial systems.

Through the UAE premiere, LexisNexis Risk Solutions reinforced its commitment to raising awareness of the interconnected nature of financial crime and the collective responsibility of governments, financial institutions and technology providers to help safeguard the global financial ecosystem. Financial institutions and businesses looking to strengthen their fraud prevention capabilities through industry collaboration and shared intelligence can learn more about LexisNexis® Risk Intelligence Consortium and how it helps organizations detect and disrupt fraud while protecting consumers.