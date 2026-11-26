From school runs to grocery shopping, the new feature helps UAE families manage everyday needs through one shared account. The free feature lets up to 5 people in a household share 1 payment method, without sharing card details, passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs). Organisers set monthly allowances, choose services for each member and follow every ride live in the app. Family Circle is live today for all Careem customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

DUBAI, UAE, November 2026: Careem, the region's leading Everything App, today launched Family Circle, a free new feature that brings the whole household into one Careem account. Built on Careem's purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people, Family Circle makes everyday family life easier, from the school run to the weekly grocery shop. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Households run like a team. A teenager needs a ride to school. A nanny needs groceries before dinner. A visiting grandparent needs to get across the city. These moments often land in the same hour, and they usually run through 1 parent's phone. With more than 400,000 students now enrolled in Dubai's private schools, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the daily juggle is familiar to families across the city.

Managing these needs can mean sharing bank cards, passing passwords and OTPs over WhatsApp, or keeping cash on hand for household errands. While these workarounds get things done, they can make it harder to manage spending, protect payment details and know everyone got where they were going safely.

Family Circle offers families a simpler way to manage these everyday tasks. The family“Lead” links 1 payment card and invites up to 5 people by phone number. Each person gets a role, a monthly allowance and access to the services they need. Teenagers can book rides and order food on their own. Household help can order the groceries without handling cash. Visiting relatives can move around the city for the length of their stay. Card details stay private, and every ride can be followed live in the app, door to door, so they know everyone arrived safely.

“Our purpose has always been to simplify and improve the lives of people, and family life is where it matters most,” said Magnus Olsson, Co-founder and Chief AI Officer at Careem.

“Families across the UAE move, eat and shop together, yet apps were built for one adult at a time. Family Circle gives the whole household one account, so parents spend less time on logistics and get more peace of mind. And it's completely free.”

As Dubai moves towards a cashless economy, with more than 90% of transactions now cashless according to Dubai Finance, helping teenagers develop good money habits is becoming increasingly important. Family Circle allows parents to set monthly allowances, giving teenagers the independence to manage their own spending within a budget while parents can keep track of expenses in one place.

The launch coincides with the UAE's Year of Family, which places a focus on strengthening family bonds and supporting family life across the country.

One shared payment method. Members pay with the shared card without seeing card details or needing OTPs. Live ride updates. Organisers and Co-organisers follow members' rides in real time, door to door. Monthly allowances. AED 100, 200 or 300 per member, a custom amount, or unlimited. Service choices. Turn on rides, food or Careem Quik groceries for each member, and switch the rest off. A role for everyone. Lead, Co-lead, Member and Guest roles cover partners, teens, nannies, household drivers and visiting relatives. One spend log. Household activity across rides, food and groceries in one view.

What Family Circle offers:

Family Circle is live today for all Careem customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Setup takes less than 60 seconds: open the Careem app, tap Profile, then select Family Circle.

About Careem:

Careem is building the Everything App for the Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.