MENAFN - Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Powder Metallurgy Market Size

The global powder metallurgy market size was valued at USD 24.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 25.86 billion in 2026 to USD 36.42 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the powder metallurgy market with a market share of 34.6% in 2025.

Powder metallurgy (PM) refers to various methods for fabricating materials or components from metal powders. PM methods can eliminate or considerably minimize the need for metal removal operations, leading to significant reductions in manufacturing yield losses and, in many cases, lower prices.

Powder mixing (pulverization), die compaction, and sintering is three essential phases in the powder metallurgy press and sinter process. Compaction is usually done at room temperature, and the elevated-temperature sintering process is generally done at atmospheric pressure and under strict control of the atmosphere composition. Secondary processing, such as coining or heat treatment, is frequently used to provide unique qualities or improve precision.

Powder Metallurgy Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 24.78 Billion2026 Market Size USD 25.86 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 36.42 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 4.37%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 34.6% Fastest-Growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 13.42%Segment Insights By Material Leading Segment Steel Market Share in 2025By Process Fastest-Growing Segment Additive Manufacturing CAGRBy Application Leading Segment Aerospace & Defense Market Share in 2025By End Use Fastest-Growing Segment AM Operators CAGR

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Segmental AnalysisBy Type

The powder metallurgy market has been segmented into titanium, nickel, steel, aluminum, cobalt, and others based on material. The steel segment is expected to dominate the global market, and it is projected to reach USD 3,028 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Sensor bosses, flanges, antilock sensor rings, and hot exhaust gas outlet fittings are expected to grow in the automotive sector due to rigorous environmental requirements and rising consumer preference for durable parts. For the manufacture of antilock sensor rings, stainless steel grades such as 434L, modified 434L, and 410L are extensively used. Thus, the demand for steel from the automotive sector is likely to grow during the forecast period.

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By Process

he powder metallurgy market has been segmented into additive manufacturing, metal injection molding, and hot isostatic pressing. The additive manufacturing process segment is expected to dominate the global market, and it is projected to reach USD 3,505 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The process of additive manufacturing, sometimes known as 3D printing, is used to create three-dimensional parts by layer deposition. This technology works by sending digital data to a machine that makes the component. Thus, the high adoption of additive manufacturing in the aerospace and defense sector to design lightweight and critical components is likely to drive demand over the forecast period.

The powder metallurgy market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, medical & dental, oil & gas, industrial, and others, based on application. The aerospace & defense segment is expected to dominate the global market, and it is projected to reach USD 3,219 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The aerospace and defense industry's ability to tolerate high initial costs and adapt to new technology is expected to drive its growth. The use of various technologies in the powder metallurgy market is expected to conduct innovative aerospace approaches supported by the demand for complex geometric structures, thereby helping the consumption of powder metallurgy products.

The powder metallurgy market has been segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and AM Operators based on end use. The OEMs segment is expected to dominate the global market, and it is projected to reach USD 4,423 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. For original equipment manufacturers, the adoption of metal additive manufacturing represents lucrative potential. Metal 3D printing is heavily invested by large original equipment manufacturers, particularly in the aerospace industry, to make aeronautical parts. This is due to the multiple benefits of in-house 3D printing, including shorter turnaround times, increased production, cost savings, reduced errors, innovation, improved security, and higher design standards. Thus, OEMs are expected to witness market growth during the forecast period.

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Regional InsightsNorth America: Dominant Region with A Growth Rate of 11%

North America is expected to be the largest market for powder metallurgy. with a market value of USD 2,204 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11%, In the long run, the powder metallurgy market in North America is forecast to rise, owing to an increase in the number of 3D printers in terms of size, feature, and material compatibility. Markets are likely to be driven by factors such as the existence of significant competitors in the region and the ability of consumers to spend.

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Europe: Fastest Growing Region with the 12% Growth Rate

Europe is the second-largest market for powder metallurgy. European countries' stringent fuel efficiency standards are likely to drive demand for lightweight powder metallurgy components in aircraft and applications. In the long run, the powder metallurgy industry is likely to benefit from increasing the number of small and medium-sized businesses in the additive manufacturing sector. Europe with an expected market value of USD 1,956 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12%,has the most additive manufacturing companies, according to AMFG, a renowned European provider of automation software for additive manufacturing. According to the corporation, Europe is home to around 55% of all additive manufacturing companies worldwide.

By Material 6 Titanium Nickel Steel Aluminium Cobalt Others By Process 3 Additive Manufacturing Metal Injection Holding Hot Isostatic Pressing By Application 6 Aerospace & Defense Automotive Medical & Dental Oil & Gas Industrial Others By End-Use 2 OEMs AM Operators Geographies Covered North America 2 U.S. Canada Europe 8 U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux APAC 7 China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Middle East and Africa 6 UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria LATAM 5 Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Competitive Coverage Molyworks Materials Corporation · Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd. · JSC Polema · Sandvik AB · Hoganas AB Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The powder metallurgy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period of 2026 2034. The leading companies in this market are Molyworks Materials Corporation, Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd., JSC Polema, Sandvik AB, Hoganas AB. North America dominated the market with a share of 34.6% in 2025. The powder metallurgy market size is valued at USD 25.86 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 36.42 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Powder Metallurgy Market Molyworks Materials Corporation– Dauch Corp. Completes Acquisition of GKN Powder Metallurgy BusinessDauch Corp. (formerly American Axle & Manufacturing) completed the acquisition of GKN Powder Metallurgy as part of its strategy to expand advanced manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its position in automotive, industrial, and electric vehicle component markets. The acquisition adds powder metallurgy expertise, metal powder processing, and precision component manufacturing capabilities to Dauch's portfolio.– Höganäs Expands Advanced Metal Powder Solutions for Additive Manufacturing ApplicationsHöganäs AB continued expanding its metal powder portfolio for additive manufacturing, focusing on improved powder quality, customized alloy solutions, and advanced manufacturing applications across automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. The company emphasized development of high-performance metal powders for next-generation production technologies.– Sandvik Advances Metal Powder and Additive Manufacturing CapabilitiesSandvik AB strengthened its metal powder and additive manufacturing ecosystem through continued investment in advanced powder materials, recycling technologies, and industrial 3D printing solutions. The company focused on improving material performance for aerospace, medical, and engineering applications.– GKN Powder Metallurgy Expands Focus on Electric Vehicle and Sustainable Mobility ComponentsGKN Powder Metallurgy increased development efforts toward lightweight and energy-efficient components for electric vehicles, including sintered metal parts, magnetic materials, and precision-engineered automotive solutions. The company continued leveraging powder metallurgy for EV powertrain and mobility applications ScopeSegmentation