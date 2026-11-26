MENAFN - Straits Research) " id="report-summary">5g Infrastructure Market Size

The global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at USD 24.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 36.10 billion in 2026 to USD 853.73 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 48.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the 5G infrastructure market with a market share of 39.2% in 2025.

5G infrastructure offers low latency coverage for large data streams that power IoT devices, semi-autonomous vehicles, and augmented reality. The network of macro-and small-cell base stations with edge computational capacity required for the 5th generation technology standard for mobile networks is called 5G infrastructure. Rising demand for high-speed network connectivity has enabled enterprises to install upgraded network infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency and reduce process costs. Thus, robust deployment of upgraded network infrastructure across enterprises to deliver enhanced services to their customers is estimated to propel the demand for 5G infrastructure worldwide.

5G technology is anticipated to improve the user experience for several use cases, including Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) video, seamless video calling, and Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) gaming. Several manufacturing facilities are focusing on technological revolutions to boost their total output, improve operational efficiency, and save costs to survive in a highly competitive industry.

5G Infrastructure Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 24.31 Billion2026 Market Size USD 36.10 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 853.73 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 48.5%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 39.2% Fastest-Growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 32.1%Segment Insights By Communication Infrastructure Leading Segment Hardware Market Share in 2025By Spectrum Fastest-Growing Segment Millimeter-wave CAGRBy Network Architecture Leading Segment Non-Standalone Market Share in 2025By Vertical Fastest-Growing Segment Industrial CAGR

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Communication Infrastructure Analysis

Radio Access Network (RAN) holds the most commanding position within the hardware segment. It is estimated to reach a predicted value of USD 88 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 54.2%. This is attributable to the robust deployment of 5G RAN with several small cells and macrocell base stations worldwide. Implementing virtual and centralized RAN is rapidly increasing among network service providers to reduce overall infrastructure costs and network complexities. In addition, the use of Software-defined Networking (SDN) technology to improve the operational efficiency of virtual RANs is further expected to play a crucial role in the overall segment growth.

Core Network is estimated to reach a market size of USD 84 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 58.3%. It plays a critical part in handling network traffic and storing consumer information. However, leading network suppliers are migrating toward mounting cloud-based 5G core networks to lower the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and deliver fluent connectivity.

For example, in April 2020, Ericsson and British Telecommunication PLC (BT) contracted to implement a fully cloud-native mobile packet core for standalone and non-standalone networks to fulfill the high-speed bandwidth needs of individual consumers and firms.

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Spectrum Analysis

The Sub-6 GHz segment holds the most significant global market share. It is expected to reach USD 75 billion by 2030, generating a CAGR of 38.5%. This is attributed to the enormous investments made by crucial communication service providers in acquiring low and mid-band frequencies and consequently delivering high-bandwidth services to consumers, businesses, and industries. Recently, governments across critical countries such as China, the US, Japan, South Korea, and many other countries released sub-6 GHz frequencies to provide high-speed internet services in their countries.

mmWave segment is the fastest-growing. It is estimated to reach a value of USD 129 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 78%. The US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) released several mmWave frequencies, including 24.25–24.45 GHz, 24.75–25.25 GHz, 47.2-48.2 GHz, and 38.6-40 GHz, among others, with a view of delivering connectivity with reduced latency for applications such as autonomous vehicles. Also, other countries, such as Russia, South Korea, Japan, and Italy, have utilized mmWave frequencies for improved data services. Thus, increased emphasis on to release mmWave frequencies by key federal governments across many countries is expected to augment the mmWave segment growth.

Network Architecture Analysis

Standalone is the fastest-growing segment. It is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2030, generating a CAGR of 82.3%. The fast-growing industrial digitalization has paved a new revenue stream for service providers across the globe. To provide uninterrupted connectivity between machine-to-machines, the need for ultra-reliable high frequency with reduced latency connectivity is rising. Similarly, the requirement for unified bandwidth capacity with minimum latency to discover seamless communication between autonomous vehicles is projected to drive the need for 5G infrastructure in the transportation and logistics sector. Therefore, the demand for faster data speed across the verticals mentioned above will cause standalone segment growth.

With a revenue share of over 80% in the worldwide market by 2022, the non-standalone (NSA) network architecture is expected to grow profitably. This can be ascribed to the non-standalone network's early global adoption. The non-standalone network is typically installed in conjunction with the current LTE network. A 5G NSA network model has also been implemented by several top service providers, including AT&T, Verizon Communication, and China Mobile Limited, for primary use cases, including cloud-based AR/VR gaming and UHD films.

Non-Standalone (NSA) network architecture acquires the most dominant position in the market. It is estimated to reach a value of USD 107.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 42.9%. This is accredited to the early rollout of the non-standalone network globally. The non-standalone network is usually deployed in integration with the previous LTE infrastructure. Besides, many leading service suppliers such as AT&T, Inc., Verizon Communication, and China Mobile Limited have used a 5G NSA network model for primary use cases, such as cloud-based AR/VR gaming and UHD videos.

Vertical Analysis

The Enterprise and Corporate vertical holds the largest share of the market. It is expected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030, generating a CAGR of 50.7%. This is accredited to the surging need for faster data bandwidth for use cases, involving uninterrupted digital meetings, seamless connectivity during cloud computing, and creating an intelligent workplace by providing enhanced connectivity to IoT devices. Residential Vertical acquires the second-largest market share. It is estimated to reach a value of USD 30 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 50.7%. The necessity to offer seamless connectivity to intelligent home applications, cloud-based Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality gaming, and others has raised the implementation of 5G infrastructure for residential or consumer applications.

The Industrial vertical is the fastest-growing segment. It is estimated to reach a value of USD 33.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 53.7%. The increasing demand to discover continual communication among industrial applications is expected to propel the growth of the industrial segment over the forecast period. These industrial applications primarily include collaborative/cloud robots, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), wireless cameras, and others.

The demand for high-speed internet access across energy-generating and distribution applications is expected to drive significant growth in the energy and utility sector. The adoption of 5G technology and associated infrastructure in the transportation and logistics sector is further anticipated to be fueled by the growing demand to provide improved connectivity to ships and containers/vessels for effective monitoring from remote areas.

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Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the most dominant and the fastest-growing region. It is estimated to reach USD 78 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 52.6%. This is due to the combative deployment of 5G New Radio infrastructure by significant telecom service providers such as KT Corporation, China Mobile Limited, and NTT Docomo Inc. Moreover, governments in China, Japan, and South Korea are focusing on releasing multiple sub-6GHz, and mm-Wave frequency ranges to meet the increasing demands for high-speed data connectivity between many subscriber bases. As an outcome, the region's market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

In addition, the presence of several 5G and communication services is expected to drive the demand. China is expected to dominate the market. As per MIIT, China will have 2 million 5G base stations installed this year to accelerate the country's next-generation mobile network expansion while formulating the development of the advanced 6G wireless system (MIIT). Currently, the Chinese mainland has 1.425 million 5G base stations in operation, supporting over 500 million 5G users nationwide.

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European Market Trends

Europe stands second for global demand in the market due to predominant vendors' and carriers' investments in launching the technology in this region. It is estimated to reach a predicted value of USD 131.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 49.6%. The European Commission and the European ICT industry's public-private partnership (5G PPP) to provide 5G infrastructure will deliver solutions, architectures, technologies, and standards for another generation.

The North American market is anticipated to grow at a sizable CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the presence of significant service providers like AT&T Inc., Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile, and Verizon Communications. The aforementioned corporations' extensive efforts in constructing 5G infrastructure are expected to accelerate regional market growth.

For instance, T-Mobile and Ericsson agreed to a 3.5 billion USD deal in September 2018 to enhance T-5G Mobile's network infrastructure.

As part of the agreement, Ericsson will give T-Mobile hardware and software for the 5G New Radio (NR) to offer high-speed internet. Additionally, it is projected that the adoption of next-generation network infrastructure will rise in the upcoming years due to the escalating need for high-speed data networks to construct autonomous factories.

Hardware

Sub-6 GHz Millimeter-wave

Standalone Non-Standalone

Residential Enterprise/ Corporate Smart City Industrial Energy and Utility Transportation and Logistics Public Safety and Defense Healthcare Facilities Retail Agriculture Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in 5G Infrastructure Market Airspan Network Affirmed Networks Inc American Towe AT&T China Mobile Cisco Systems Comba Telecom CommScope Ciena Corporation Ericsson Extreme Network Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Juniper Korea Telecom Mavenir T-Mobile SK Teleco Key Industry DevelopmentsEricsson and VodafoneThree Complete Major 5G Network Upgrade in the UKEricsson and VodafoneThree announced the completion of a major network modernization project using Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology combined with existing multi-vendor 4G and 5G infrastructure. The upgrade improves 5G coverage, network capacity, and connectivity performance for millions of users across the UK.Ericsson and Nokia Collaborate to Accelerate Autonomous 5G NetworksEricsson and Nokia announced a collaboration focused on advancing intelligent automation across purpose-built networks, cloud RAN, and Open RAN ecosystems. The partnership aims to improve interoperability between network automation platforms and accelerate the evolution of autonomous 5G infrastructure.Wind Tre Selects Ericsson for 5G Core Network ModernizationWind Tre selected Ericsson for a multi-year core network modernization initiative supporting 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and 5G Standalone (SA) subscribers. The deployment includes Ericsson's cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core technology to enhance scalability, energy efficiency, and advanced 5G service delivery.NTT DATA and Ericsson Expand Private 5G Infrastructure SolutionsNTT DATA and Ericsson announced a strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise adoption of private 5G networks integrated with edge AI capabilities. The collaboration targets industrial automation, smart manufacturing, logistics, and other enterprise applications requiring secure, high-performance connectivity ScopeSegmentation By Communication Infrastructure 1By Spectrum 2By Network Architecture 2By Vertical 10Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Airspan Network · Affirmed Networks Inc · American Tower · AT&T · China MobileRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The 5g infrastructure market size is valued at USD 36.10 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 853.73 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 48.5% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 39.2% in 2025. The leading companies in this market are Airspan Network, Affirmed Networks Inc, American Tower, AT & T, China Mobile. The 5g infrastructure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 48.5% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.