Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, BMC Mayor's office, and other locations in Mumbai received another fresh bomb threat this Thursday. The threat also included Diljit Dosanjh's concert venue at Mahalaxmi Race Course and Mumbai Metro. The concert is scheduled for November 27, 2026.

The threat was emailed on 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It was addressed to Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide.