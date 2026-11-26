MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Members of the sports fraternity on Thursday paid homage to the victims and martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, paying tribute to the innocent victims and security personnel who lost their lives in the deadly 2008 attacks.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, began on the night of November 26, 2008, and continued until November 29. Mumbai witnessed a series of coordinated attacks targeting prominent public places, hotels, and other establishments.

The terrorists attacked several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House, and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels. The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Nine of the 10 attackers were killed during operations by security forces, while Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012.

"26/11 is a day when we remember the lives we lost, but also the many ordinary people who did extraordinary things. Some helped strangers, some opened their doors, and some simply stayed and helped when they could have walked away. Remembering these unsung heroes today,” former India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

"Some days become a part of our nation's memory forever. Remembering 26/11, the innocent lives lost and the brave hearts who stood up to protect others,” former India opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

"Eighteen years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation pauses to remember the innocent lives lost and salute the brave security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country. A city was brought to its knees, yet Mumbai's spirit stood unbroken. We remember, we honour, and we will never forget," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) posted.

"Some acts of courage are beyond imagination. One of the greatest son of Bharat Mata, ASI Tukaram Omble ji held on to the barrel of an AK-47 despite being shot, ensuring that Ajmal Kasab was captured alive. Koti Koti Naman to the great man, jitna shukraguzar rahein utna kam hai. Jai Hind," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote.

“Remembering our brave hearts,” Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas wrote.

“Honouring their courage and sacrifices. Heartfelt tribute,” Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians posted.

“In remembrance of the lives lost and in honour of the heroes who put others before themselves,” IPL team Rajasthan Royals shared.

“26 November 2008 will forever be etched in Bharat's history as a Black Day, when hundreds of innocents were massacred by Pakistani terrorists in the biggest every terror strike on the soil of the nation. Since then, we have moved a long way in securing our country from external and internal threats and have vowed to go after every element which is a threat to Bharat's security. My tributes to all the souls and the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the fateful period,” Badminton Association of India (BAI) president and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa penned.

The attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history and a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the fight against terrorism.