BBC Journalists Back Industrial Action Amid Job Cuts, Growing Workloads
(MENAFN) BBC journalists have voted in favor of potential industrial action as tensions continue over compulsory job losses and increasing workloads, according to an announcement by their union on Wednesday.
The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) reported that nearly 80% of its members employed by the broadcaster supported strike action.
"Ballot results showed that in England, Wales, Scotland, and overseas, 79.38% supported strike action and an overwhelming majority of 91.32% backed action short of a strike on a turnout of 75.03%," it added.
A separate vote was conducted among union members in Northern Ireland, where 84.21% backed strikes, while 90.35% supported alternative forms of industrial action that would stop short of a full walkout.
The NUJ explained that the voting outcome provides it with a legal mandate to organize industrial action during the coming 12 months. However, the union stressed that taking such measures would be a last resort and confirmed that no final decision on launching action has been reached.
The dispute stems from cost-reduction measures worth £500 million ($656 million) across the BBC, which have resulted in compulsory redundancies and heavier workloads for employees who remain at the broadcaster.
"For months, the NUJ has been urging BBC management to halt its devastating programme of cuts and to instead join the union in demanding secure long-term funding through Charter Renewal," said the union.
In addition to opposing the reductions, the NUJ has urged the UK government to intervene urgently with temporary financial support. Its proposals include restoring full public funding for the BBC World Service and reinstating free television licenses for people aged over 75.
The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) reported that nearly 80% of its members employed by the broadcaster supported strike action.
"Ballot results showed that in England, Wales, Scotland, and overseas, 79.38% supported strike action and an overwhelming majority of 91.32% backed action short of a strike on a turnout of 75.03%," it added.
A separate vote was conducted among union members in Northern Ireland, where 84.21% backed strikes, while 90.35% supported alternative forms of industrial action that would stop short of a full walkout.
The NUJ explained that the voting outcome provides it with a legal mandate to organize industrial action during the coming 12 months. However, the union stressed that taking such measures would be a last resort and confirmed that no final decision on launching action has been reached.
The dispute stems from cost-reduction measures worth £500 million ($656 million) across the BBC, which have resulted in compulsory redundancies and heavier workloads for employees who remain at the broadcaster.
"For months, the NUJ has been urging BBC management to halt its devastating programme of cuts and to instead join the union in demanding secure long-term funding through Charter Renewal," said the union.
In addition to opposing the reductions, the NUJ has urged the UK government to intervene urgently with temporary financial support. Its proposals include restoring full public funding for the BBC World Service and reinstating free television licenses for people aged over 75.
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