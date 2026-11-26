US Commends Syria for Disrupting Drug Trafficking, Iranian Arms Smuggling
(MENAFN) The United States has commended Syrian authorities for confiscating substantial quantities of Captagon and stopping Iranian weapons shipments allegedly destined for Lebanon earlier this month.
Adm. Brad Cooper, head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which supervises American military operations across the Middle East, welcomed the operations in an official statement released Wednesday.
"Congratulations to our Syrian partners for recent success in intercepting illicit drugs and weapons trafficking," Cooper said.
He highlighted the Syrian Drug Enforcement Department's seizure of large Captagon shipments near the border, alongside operations by the country's Internal Security Forces that resulted in the confiscation of weapons reportedly smuggled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"These efforts support a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria and reinforce regional security and stability," he added.
The latest acknowledgment reflects growing security cooperation between Washington and Damascus following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government on Dec. 8, 2024.
Relations have developed through several major policy changes, including US President Donald Trump's decision to lift comprehensive sanctions against Syria in 2025, Congress's repeal of the Caesar Act in December 2025, and Washington's removal of Syria from its state sponsors of terrorism list in August 2026.
Adm. Brad Cooper, head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which supervises American military operations across the Middle East, welcomed the operations in an official statement released Wednesday.
"Congratulations to our Syrian partners for recent success in intercepting illicit drugs and weapons trafficking," Cooper said.
He highlighted the Syrian Drug Enforcement Department's seizure of large Captagon shipments near the border, alongside operations by the country's Internal Security Forces that resulted in the confiscation of weapons reportedly smuggled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"These efforts support a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria and reinforce regional security and stability," he added.
The latest acknowledgment reflects growing security cooperation between Washington and Damascus following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government on Dec. 8, 2024.
Relations have developed through several major policy changes, including US President Donald Trump's decision to lift comprehensive sanctions against Syria in 2025, Congress's repeal of the Caesar Act in December 2025, and Washington's removal of Syria from its state sponsors of terrorism list in August 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment