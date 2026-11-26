Putin Removes Murmansk Governor Following Corruption Allegations
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has removed Andrey Chibis from his position as governor of the Murmansk region as authorities pursue a major corruption investigation, according to an official decree issued Wednesday.
The decision was formalized through a presidential order published on Russia’s official legal information portal. Chibis had led the northwestern region, which hosts the headquarters of Russia’s Northern Fleet, since 2019.
The dismissal comes after Chibis was arrested in Moscow on Monday. Earlier Wednesday, the Meshchansky Court ordered him to remain in pre-trial detention for two months.
According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk, investigators suspect Chibis of involvement in a scheme involving “a group of persons” to misappropriate public funds. The alleged irregularities include more than 39 million rubles ($472,588) from the regional Construction Ministry and over 1 billion rubles ($12.1 million) from the regional Transport Ministry.
Meanwhile, the regional administration informed the Russian state news agency Tass that the deputy governor has been assigned to serve as acting head of the region.
Chibis has rejected the accusations, according to his lawyer, who also announced that the defense intends to challenge the court's detention decision and request less restrictive preventive measures.
"Investigative actions are being carried out. At the moment, there is nothing more to add,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov separately told a press briefing earlier Wednesday, in response to a question on the case.
The decision was formalized through a presidential order published on Russia’s official legal information portal. Chibis had led the northwestern region, which hosts the headquarters of Russia’s Northern Fleet, since 2019.
The dismissal comes after Chibis was arrested in Moscow on Monday. Earlier Wednesday, the Meshchansky Court ordered him to remain in pre-trial detention for two months.
According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk, investigators suspect Chibis of involvement in a scheme involving “a group of persons” to misappropriate public funds. The alleged irregularities include more than 39 million rubles ($472,588) from the regional Construction Ministry and over 1 billion rubles ($12.1 million) from the regional Transport Ministry.
Meanwhile, the regional administration informed the Russian state news agency Tass that the deputy governor has been assigned to serve as acting head of the region.
Chibis has rejected the accusations, according to his lawyer, who also announced that the defense intends to challenge the court's detention decision and request less restrictive preventive measures.
"Investigative actions are being carried out. At the moment, there is nothing more to add,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov separately told a press briefing earlier Wednesday, in response to a question on the case.
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