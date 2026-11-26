MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A US-led consortium has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lukoil International GmbH (LIG), aiming to bring critical global energy assets under American and allied ownership, according to a statement from the consortium.

Led by Eldridge, the consortium includes the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), UAE-based Catena Investment Holding and Xtellus Partners.

Under the proposed deal, Lukoil's non-Russian oil and gas assets would be transferred from its Russian parent company to the US-led consortium. The portfolio spans the entire energy value chain, from upstream oil and gas fields to refineries, pipelines and downstream operations across US partner and allied countries in Western and Southeastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, North and sub-Saharan Africa, and North America, the statement said.

LIG's upstream operations span 11 countries and currently produce approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to the consortium.

The portfolio also includes three refineries: Burgas in Bulgaria, the largest refinery in the Balkans; Zeeland in the Netherlands; and Petrotel in Romania. Their combined refining capacity is approximately 350,000 barrels per day, and they provide thousands of jobs. Together, the refineries serve the Black Sea, the Balkans and Northwest Europe, supplying petroleum products, including diesel, to US allied nations.

LIG also owns an international trading business, LITASCO, and more than 2,000 retail stations across 16 countries in Europe, North America and Central Asia, the consortium said.

The deal is subject to conditional approval from the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), as well as the completion of due diligence and other required regulatory approvals.

Upon closing, the consortium will prioritize stabilizing vital operations, preserving asset value and investment, and ensuring business continuity across the entire energy value chain, from upstream to downstream operations. It will also work to restore full refining capacity.

Under the negotiated terms, the portfolio will be acquired through a share swap, with the consortium exchanging restricted Russian shares of PJSC Lukoil and other Russian companies for 100% of LIG's equity.

The arrangement is designed to avoid any direct cash payment to Russia. The DFC, acting on behalf of the United States, will receive an ownership interest without any upfront cost to the American taxpayer.

The sale consideration will be held in a restricted custodial account for five years or until sanctions are lifted.

Upon closing, the assets held by LIG will be fully separated from PJSC Lukoil's ownership.

Citi is the lead financial advisor to the consortium.