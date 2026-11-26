NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), an international financial services and technology group, today announced that Binance has added FRHCB, a tokenized security linked to the company's Nasdaq-listed shares, to its bStocks offering.

The listing provides eligible investors in permitted jurisdictions with an alternative way to gain economic exposure to Freedom Holding Corp.'s shares through one of the world's leading digital asset platforms, reflecting the growing convergence of traditional financial markets and digital finance.

According to Binance, each FRHCB token is backed on a 1:1 basis by an underlying Freedom Holding Corp. share held with a regulated custodian and is designed to track the share's market performance.

“The future of financial markets lies in the convergence of traditional finance and digital technologies, creating more accessible investment opportunities while emphasizing the importance of transparency and investor protection,” said Timur Turlov, founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp.“The listing of FRHCB on Binance represents an important milestone in expanding Freedom Holding's global visibility and opening new opportunities for eligible international investors to gain economic exposure to our shares.”

Trading in the FRHCB/USDT pair on Binance Spot commenced on November 25, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. UTC (5:00 p.m. Astana time), enabling eligible Binance users to trade around the clock, including outside traditional stock market hours.

According to Kyrylo Khomiakov, Binance's Regional Head for Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Africa, the listing reflects Kazakhstan's growing presence in global financial markets and the increasing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 27 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, multiple EU countries, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata.

Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the common stock is included in the its common stock is included in the Russell 1000, Russell Midcap, Russell 3000, and Nasdaq Composite indices.

Contact

Head of Public Relations

Natalia Kharlashina

Freedom Holding Corp.

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+77013641454

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at