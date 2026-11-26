

Alvotech intends to appeal the preliminary injunction and request an expedited hearing.

The injunction relates to a single process patent that Alvotech believes it does not infringe and is confident to prevail on appeal.

Alvotech still expects AVT05 to be one of the first US biosimilars to Simponi. The company's order book and demand outlook remains strong, and Alvotech remains optimistic about its growth prospects.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, November 26, 2026 - Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO; ALVO-SDB), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has granted Janssen's request for a preliminary injunction relating to AVT05, Alvotech's proposed biosimilar to Simponi® and Simponi Aria® (golimumab). The court also directed Janssen to post a bond to cover losses Alvotech may suffer if it is ultimately found that the injunction was wrongful. The bond amount is in line with the amount set in a similar U.S. case.

The injunction relates to U.S. Patent No. 10,421,986, a single manufacturing-process patent concerning a filtration process. This patent does not claim the golimumab molecule itself or a method specifically for manufacturing golimumab.

Alvotech intends to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and request an expedited hearing. The company maintains that its manufacturing process does not infringe the asserted patent and that the patent is invalid based on previously known technology.

Alvotech's order book remains strong, and the company remains confident about its growth prospects as it ramps up supply to meet demand for existing approved products.

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About AVT05

AVT05 is a biosimilar to Simponi® (golimumab) that has been approved in multiple markets globally including in the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In the United States, AVT05 is being developed as a biosimilar candidate to Simponi® as a subcutaneous formulation and Simponi Aria® as an intravenous formulation.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. The Company's commercial portfolio includes five approved biosimilars that are approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East.

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