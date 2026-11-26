GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that its designated zero-slippage trading service delivered 474,904 USDT in net slippage subsidies between July 1 and October 27, 2026, with 3,766 trading accounts receiving positive subsidies during the period.

The results reflect Toobit's efforts to reduce the impact of slippage, a trading cost that occurs when an order is filled at a different price than expected. The subsidies represent net improvements in trading prices compared with simulated order-book fills, before fees.

Toobit's approach to managing slippage includes its guaranteed price (GTD price) feature, which helps perpetual futures traders protect their preset trading prices against unfavorable slippage. The feature supports take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) settings, with GTD TP targeting fills at the trigger price or better and GTD SL helping protect against unfavorable price differences when closing positions.

Slippage can be particularly relevant during periods of market volatility, when rapid price movements may cause conventional stop-loss market orders to fill at less favorable prices. Guaranteed price helps traders manage this risk by allowing eligible stop-loss orders to close at their preset prices when execution requirements are met.

Guaranteed price is available on supported perpetual futures pairs, subject to eligibility requirements, fees, and execution exceptions. Traders can explore Toobit Futures or learn more through the guaranteed price feature guide.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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