Dr. Omar BinSulaiman, Mr. Abdulla BinDarwish and Edwin D'Souza from Emirates Airlines

The recognition highlights the UAE's role as a global platform for luxury brand launches.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- French fragrance house Maison Origine Paris has won“Best Global Launch” at the Gulf Business Awards for the debut of Oud of London through Emirates Inflight Duty-Free. The partnership gave Emirates passengers the first opportunity worldwide to discover and purchase the fragrance before it became available in selected luxury retail markets.BinSulaiman Group – OBS, the UAE-headquartered investment and business group and exclusive global distributor of Maison Origine Paris, led the launch in partnership with Emirates. The debut forms part of the group's strategy to expand the French fragrance house's international presence from Dubai through selected luxury retailers and travel retail partners.Dr. Omar Bin Suliman, Founder and Chairman of BinSulaiman Group – OBS, credited the UAE's leadership with creating a business environment that supports international expansion.“Today, UAE businesses have developed the depth, reach, and expertise required to take leading international brands far beyond the UAE's borders, leading their launches across some of the world's most strategic markets.”Abdullah Bin Darwish, Group CEO of BinSulaiman Group – OBS, said,“We are proud that Oud of London made its global debut through Emirates Airlines. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Emirates Inflight Duty-Free team for this exemplary partnership.”About Oud of LondonInspired by the memories and impressions of London, Oud of London – Gold Edition is a 100 ml Extrait de Parfum. It opens with oud, saffron, incense and raspberry, followed by a heart of amyris, papyrus and leather. The base brings together sandalwood, amber, patchouli and musk.About Maison Origine ParisMaison Origine Paris is an independent French luxury fragrance house inspired by a true love story that began on a balcony at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris. Its fragrances draw on destinations, emotions and personal stories, which its perfumers interpret through scent.About BinSulaiman Group – OBSBinSulaiman Group – OBS is a diversified investment and business group headquartered in the UAE. Its portfolio spans luxury retail, fine fragrances, real estate, fashion, supply chain and investment, shipping and logistics, automotive, cafés and technology. As the exclusive global distributor of Maison Origine Paris, the group leads the fragrance house's international expansion through luxury retail and travel retail partnerships.

Amit Jauhri

OBS Group

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Maison Origine Paris Wins“Best Global Launch” with Emirates and BinSulaiman Group – OBS News Provided By OBS Group November 26, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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