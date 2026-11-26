Founded in 1999 by Steven R. Fischman, the Delray Beach funeral home guides families through burial, shiva, Kaddish, and permanent memorialization.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sinai Memorial Chapels has served South Florida's Jewish community from its Delray Beach location for more than 25 years, offering funeral, burial, and memorial services rooted in Jewish tradition. Founded in 1999 by Steven R. Fischman, the family-owned funeral home remains among the few Jewish family-owned funeral homes in South Florida, a distinction the funeral home's staff continues to carry forward today. Families across Palm Beach County have turned to Sinai Memorial Chapels for arrangements that honor Jewish custom while reflecting each family's own wishes, from traditional burial to cremation observed in Jewish tradition. Learn more and visit Sinai Memorial Chapels online.Arrangements at Sinai Memorial Chapels are made exclusively by funeral directors versed in Jewish tradition, representing a combined 90 or more years of experience among the funeral home's three licensed directors. This depth of experience allows families to move through Jewish funeral customs, from burial through shiva, Kaddish, and permanent memorialization, with guidance grounded in both religious understanding and practical compassion. The funeral home's Jewish funeral services in Delray Beach page outlines the traditions families can expect, including burial packages, memorial services, and permanent memorialization options designed around Jewish custom.Sinai Memorial Chapels also operates a licensed cemetery brokerage, helping families buy and sell cemetery property, mausoleum crypts, and niches across Jewish cemeteries in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Veterans and their families turn to the funeral home for coordination of military funeral honors, VA cemetery placement, and memorial markers. Families who have worked with Sinai Memorial Chapels describe an experience marked by patience, compassion, and responsiveness during one of life's most difficult moments, reflected in the funeral home's five-star average rating from the families it has served. These services, from tradition-based arrangements to licensed cemetery brokerage to veterans coordination, are offered together under one family-owned roof in Delray Beach.Families throughout Boynton Beach, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach County can reach Sinai Memorial Chapels at (561) 865-1747, any hour of the day or night. Toll-free, families outside the immediate area can reach the funeral home at (800) 824-1550. The funeral home's grief support resources remain available to families long after a service concludes, reflecting a commitment that extends beyond the day arrangements are made. The full story of Sinai Memorial Chapels, and the families it has served since 1999, is available at Sinai Memorial Chapels' history and staff.About Sinai Memorial Chapels: Sinai Memorial Chapels is a family-owned, Jewish-owned, and operated funeral home that has served South Florida's Jewish community since 1999. Founded by Steven R. Fischman, the funeral home makes arrangements exclusively through funeral directors versed in Jewish tradition, with its three licensed directors representing 90 or more combined years of experience. The funeral home offers funeral, burial, memorial, and cremation services rooted in Jewish custom, licensed cemetery brokerage across Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, and coordination of veterans' military funeral honors. Sinai Memorial Chapels is located at 15120 Jog Rd., Delray Beach, FL 33446, and can be reached 24 hours a day at (561) 865-1747.

Robert Fischman

Sinai Memorial Chapels

+1 (561) 865-1747

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sinai Memorial Chapels Marks Over 25 Years Serving South Florida's Jewish Community News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 26, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.