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Virtual Bank Account on FiChecks

FiChecks launches FiBank, a virtual bank account that lets businesses receive ACH and wire payments alongside outgoing checks and transfers in one dashboard.

- Dr. Saheer Nelli

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FiChecks Launches FiBank, a virtual bank account for businesses to facilitate receiving payments in the same place they write, print, and send checks. With the new account, businesses can receive ACH and wire transfers and send payments from a single dashboard. No branch visit is required, FiChecks said in the latest press release.

FiChecks now handles both sides of business payments. According to the release, companies can pay vendors by printed, mailed, or emailed check, by ACH or by wire, and collect incoming payments in their virtual account. The whole picture sits in one view.

"With the FiChecks Virtual Bank Account, the money coming in sits right next to the checks and transfers going out.” Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban, CEO & Founder of FiChecks, said in the release.

The launch taps into a tool that has quietly become standard kit for finance teams. Virtual accounts let companies track incoming money without opening more physical bank accounts. The Association for Financial Professionals calls receivables management "perhaps the most common application" for them, and businesses lean on them to trace individual payments and take the grind out of reconciliation.

That grind is exactly what FiChecks is going after: paying from one tool, getting paid into another, and spending month-end stitching the two together.

According to the company, FiBank comes with:

Online onboarding

Account and routing details for receiving ACH and wire payments

24/7 access through the FiChecks dashboard and mobile app

Transaction tracking that shows incoming and outgoing payments side by side

The account works alongside FiChecks' existing tools. These include check writing, printing on blank check stock, check mailing through USPS and FedEx, email checks, recurring payments, and integrations with accounting platforms such as QuickBooks, Xero, Sage, FreshBooks, and Zoho.

FiChecks is targeting small and midsize businesses, along with the bookkeepers and accountants who juggle payments for several clients at once.

"For bookkeepers and finance teams, every extra login and every manual match costs time,” The founder added.“Bringing receiving into FiChecks means fewer tools and a clearer picture of cash."

The launch comes about four months after FiChecks extended cross-border payments to more than 100 countries in July, a rollout that came just weeks after the debut of its business payments dashboard.

About FiChecks

FiChecks is a secure and efficient platform to write, print, email, and mail checks. ACH payment processing is also attached to the platform to ensure reliable and hassle-free transactions. The robust product works to promote fast and secure services in precise check management. FiChecks is an intuitive and simple financial tool that caters to the cost-efficient and time-optimized model followed by businesses in their technology application.

Want to see how FiBank fits your payment workflow? Book a demo with the FiChecks team.

Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban

FiChecks

+1 (650) 855-8673

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FiChecks Adds Virtual Bank Account to Its Business Payments Platform News Provided By FiChecks November 26, 2026, 09:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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