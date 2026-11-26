MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B has reflected on an eventful year in which she balanced motherhood with music, touring and entrepreneurship, saying she accomplished it all while raising four children.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi B listed her achievements, including releasing an album, welcoming a baby, spending three months on tour, securing multiple endorsements and launching a successful hair business.

“In one year I dropped a album.. had a baby... then went straight into rehearsals for a whole month away from my kids... spent three months on tour... stacked endorsements... and launched a super successful hair business all while mothering four babies. I did all of that in one year!!!”

Calling it a year of relentless hard work, she urged everyone to seize opportunities and chase their ambitions.

Cardi added:“So imagine what you could do in one year sister!! Get up and go get it! If this little 5'3 140-pound mama can do it so can you. There's gold waiting at the end of that tunnel...Thank you @iam_kingpee @cthagod @lizzobeeating @missymisdemeanorelliott for those beautiful kind words.”

Cardi is known for her energetic rap flow and outspoken lyrics. Since launching her music career in 2016 and releasing her two mixtapes, Cardi B has been credited for elevating the relevance of female rappers in popular music.

Her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, debuted atop the Billboard 200 with the largest female rap album streaming week of all time and became the best-selling and the highest-certified female rap album of the 21st century.

Ranked by Rolling Stone as the best debut album of all time by a female rapper, it made Cardi B the first solo female artist in history to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Its singles "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" both topped the Billboard Hot 100 and were certified diamond by the RIAA.