MENAFN - Mid-East Info) H.E. Bin Touq: The initiative further strengthens the nation's competitiveness as a global destination for new economy companies Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Ministry of Economy and Tourism organised an event to announce the details of the fourth edition of the 'Future 100' initiative for 2026, which was launched last October during Investopia Bridge 2026, targeting startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in future economy sectors.

The Ministry explained that the initiative has introduced four new categories covering promising companies, businesses founded by Emirati nationals, enterprises led by female entrepreneurs, and firms operating in the fields of deep tech, research and development. The new categories aim to enable such companies to join the Future 100 list and benefit from its ecosystem of partners, growth and expansion support programmes, and investment opportunities.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated:“Guided by the vision and directives of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to develop an integrated economic ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship and innovation. Through advanced legislation, specialised programmes and initiatives, and enhanced access to finance, markets and strategic partnerships, the UAE provides startups and SMEs with an environment that fosters growth and expansion.”

His Excellency said:“Through these efforts, we are working to cement the UAE's position as a leading global destination for new economy sectors and support its ambition to become a frontrunner among the world's economies in these fields by the next decade, in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision. Future 100, one of the key national initiatives driving this vision, seeks to identify promising companies in the future economy sectors and provide the enablers that enhance their capacity for growth and global competitiveness.”

His Excellency added:“The latest edition of the initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs and companies with promising potential. This is achieved through the introduction of four new categories that will highlight outstanding models of innovation, growth, national entrepreneurship, and advanced technology. Through these efforts, we aim to bolster the contribution of startups and SMEs to the future economy and to the growth of the national GDP.”

Four new categories enhance the diversity of companies benefiting from the initiative:

“DISRUPTOR10,” the first of the four new categories, comprises 10 promising companies with a strong growth potential and the capacity to evolve into unicorns by strengthening their ability to develop business models within vital economic sectors. The second category,“UAE50,” includes 50 high-growth companies founded by Emirati nationals, demonstrating advanced levels of innovation, and an ambition to expand into global markets.

The third category,“WOMEN50,” recognises 50 companies led by female entrepreneurs. These businesses are distinguished by high growth rates, qualitative innovation, and global aspirations, with a focus on the leadership role these women play in founding the companies, developing their business models, and enhancing their competitiveness.

Finally, the fourth category,“DEEPTECH10,” aims to select 10 leading companies specialising in deep technology and research and development (R&D), including biotechnology, quantum computing, space and advanced materials. The selection criteria will focus on R&D expenditure, the availability of specialised facilities and research partnerships in the UAE.

Applications now open for promising companies to join the Future 100 list:

The Ministry highlighted that applications are currently open, inviting promising companies in new economy sectors to register and apply to join the Future 100 list through the initiative's official website,

The Future 100 list covers 17 sectors, including space, biotechnology, sustainability and environment, health technology, HR technology, renewable energy, creative industries, sharing economy, agri-tech, ed-tech, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, food technology, fintech, smart mobility, legal technology and proptech.

Competitive advantages and opportunities to accelerate business growth:

The Future 100 initiative offers selected companies a range of competitive advantages and enablers to support their growth, including access to support services, inclusion in the initiative's official list and the opportunity to benefit from its brand. It also enhances their local and international presence and provides opportunities to connect with investors, venture capital funds and strategic partners.

The initiative also provides companies with access to growth acceleration and financing programmes, support for entering new markets, capacity-building and talent development opportunities, and specialised advisory and support services. It further enhances their participation in local and international economic delegations and events.

Companies are selected based on a range of criteria assessing their innovation capability, market potential, business model sustainability and scalability, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact.

USD 100 million invested in companies listed under the initiative:

Since its launch in 2022, the Future 100 initiative has achieved significant results in supporting the UAE's startup and scaleup ecosystem. Over its three previous editions, the initiative has listed 300 companies across 17 future economy sectors and received 3,395 applications and nominations. Its venture capital partners have invested USD 100 million in 53 listed companies, along with USD 6 million in investment commitments.

Initiative partners:

The initiative's partnership network comprises 42 public and private sector entities, including Majra – National CSR Fund, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Emirates NBD, Dubai Future District Fund, Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Microsoft, MEVP, Careem, EY, Oraseya Capital, in5, DIFC Innovation Hub, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Investopia, EGF, Carta, Global ventures, Nuwa Capital Ltd, and FTI Consulting, along with other public and private sector partners.