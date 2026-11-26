Hashed will connect ADI Foundation with institutions and corporates across South Korea, Japan and Thailand, while ADI Foundation will support Hashed portfolio companies entering the Middle East and Africa, as Asia-Pacific leads global growth in digital asset adoption.

ABU DHABI, UAE, November, 2026 – ADI Foundation, the organization behind the institutional blockchain network ADI Chain, has signed a non-binding term sheet with Hashed Global Management Limited (“Hashed”), an Abu Dhabi Global Market-based firm regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, establishing a reciprocal framework for market entry support between Asia and the Middle East and Africa. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The agreement comes as Asia-Pacific records the fastest growth in digital asset activity of any region. South Korea leads the region with a $449.1 billion crypto economy, followed by Japan ($228.3 billion), Hong Kong ($192.2 billion), China ($176.3 billion), and Taiwan ($140.4 billion). By linking that growth with the Middle East and Africa, ADI Foundation and Hashed aim to give companies and institutions in both regions a more direct route into each other's markets.

Under the term sheet, Hashed will identify and introduce institutions, corporates and ecosystem participants in South Korea, Japan and Thailand relevant to ADI Foundation's work, and provide market and ecosystem insights, as well as general counterparty context, to support those engagements.. In turn, ADI Foundation will introduce Hashed portfolio companies seeking to expand into the Middle East and Africa to relevant institutions and corporates in the region

The agreement brings together two complementary networks. Hashed works closely with the founders, exchanges and financial institutions that make up Asia's digital asset markets, while ADI Foundation works with the governments and institutions adopting blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East and Africa. By opening these networks to one another, the two organizations aim to put founders and operators in both regions in direct contact and accelerate cross-border collaboration across the digital asset ecosystem.

Andrey Lazorenko, CEO of ADI Foundation, said:

“Asia is home to some of the world's most dynamic digital asset markets, and many of its strongest companies are now looking to the Middle East and Africa for their next phase of growth. Our agreement with Hashed gives those companies a trusted route to governments and institutions across the region and connects ADI Foundation with the corporates and ecosystem partners shaping markets across South Korea, Japan and Thailand. Stronger links between these regions bring us closer to our mission of connecting one billion people and institutions to the digital economy by 2030.”

Edward Hong, Licensed Director and Senior Executive Officer, Hashed Global Management Limited, said:

“Korea, Japan and Thailand have companies with the technical depth and industrial capability that the Middle East is actively looking for, and Abu Dhabi has the vision and the capital to deploy that capability at national scale. Hashed's role is to connect the two precisely. This agreement runs in both directions, and what we are building with ADI Foundation is a corridor.”

The proposed collaboration will be subject to definitive agreements between the parties and any applicable regulatory approvals.

ADI Foundation and ADI Chain:

ADI Foundation is a global digital infrastructure provider powering the Onchain Economy. Through three interconnected verticals, RWA Tokenization, Stablecoins & Digital Money, and Digital Financial Infrastructure, ADI enables governments, financial institutions and enterprises to tokenize assets, move digital money and connect financial markets globally. With a mission to connect one billion people to the onchain economy by 2030, ADI partners with leading global institutions including BlackRock, Mastercard, M-Pesa, Visa and Franklin Templeton.

At the core of its ecosystem is ADI Chain, the first institutional blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region. Live since December 2025, ADI Chain is purpose-built for regulated institutions and operates on three core principles: Compliance, Efficiency and Security. With compliance embedded at the protocol level, it gives public and private sector organizations a single, shared record on which digital assets are issued, transferred and finalized with speed, transparency and regulatory confidence. ADI Chain provides settlement infrastructure for DDSC, the dirham-backed stablecoin launched by IHC and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and licensed by the UAE Central Bank. It is designed to scale with institutional demand across payments, private markets and trade.

ADI Foundation is headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and was founded by Sirius International Holding, the technology-focused subsidiary of IHC.

About Hashed:

Hashed partners with the founders shaping the next paradigm in blockchain, AI, and content, joining them from the earliest moments as technology redraws the boundaries of industries. Headquartered in Seoul and operating from five global hubs across San Francisco, Singapore, Bangkok, Bangalore, and Abu Dhabi, Hashed provides the capital, networks, and on-the-ground execution that help founders move beyond a single region and reach meaningful scale in global markets.