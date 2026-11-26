MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: The special edition of Knowledge Summit, jointly organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), set the stage for impactful discussions as part of its 'KnowTalks' sessions. The sessions explored the role of AI applications in enabling people of determination to control devices; the impact of AI on jobs and labor market skill requirements; the implications of deepfakes for trust in digital content; food security challenges amid climate change; and the impact of uncertainty on mental health and decision-making. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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During a session titled 'The Machines Are Learning Us,' Prof. Olivier Oullier, Professor of Human-Computer Interaction at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), explored how AI can be harnessed to interpret signals from the brain and body through brain-computer interfaces. These capture brain signals and leverage machine learning models to translate them into digital commands, empowering individuals with motor disabilities to control certain devices without using their hands.

During another session titled 'Operating in a BANI World,' Emma Jordan, Founder and CEO of Infinite Consulting, explored how the value of knowledge in the workplace is evolving as generative AI makes information easier to access and analyze. The session further revealed how the accelerating pace of change is prompting organizations to develop plans that help employees adapt to new responsibilities and build skills on the job.

The talks then shifted from workplace transformations to their wider impact on economies and societies through the session 'Humanity Reimagined: AI, Climate and the New Renaissance,' led by Brett King, CEO and Founder of The Futurists Network. He explored how the growing use of AI in factories, vehicles, and service management could reshape tasks and skill requirements, highlighting the need to support workers as they transition into these new roles. He further noted that food security could emerge as a major challenge by mid-century, stressing the importance of proactively leveraging available solutions to address climate change.

A session titled 'The Scary Side of AI,' presented by Nader Torki, Chief Strategy Officer at Cognit DX, focused on the risks associated with AI use. He discussed how an overreliance on AI could detrimentally impact thinking and learning, advising that it instead be used for practice, revision, and acquiring new skills. He also explored the growing prevalence of fake images and videos, as well as the need to verify content before sharing.

In the final session, 'Finding Our Bearings: Mental Health in an Uncertain World,' Dr. Saliha Afridi, Clinical Psychologist and Founder and Chairwoman of The LightHouse Arabia, discussed how anxiety about the future drives people to seek reassurance in news and forecasts, making them more inclined to believe those who speak with confidence. She noted that organizations can support individuals in this regard by providing clear and reliable information and fostering an environment where employees feel comfortable voicing their concerns and seeking help.