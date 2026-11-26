MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026 – Transamerica Life Bermuda, a global leader in high-net-worth (HNW) life protection insurance, today announced the expansion of its operations in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The expansion builds on Transamerica Life Bermuda's opening of a Representative Office in DIFC in 2025. Its newly established Category 4 licensed subsidiary enables the company to broaden its operations from the DIFC and marks the next stage of its international development. It allows Transamerica Life Bermuda to offer its partners stronger local support to help meet the cross-border succession and estate planning needs of HNW and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and families.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, commented:“We welcome Transamerica Life Bermuda's expanded presence in DIFC, bringing specialist life insurance capabilities to support the increasingly sophisticated succession and estate planning needs of internationally connected families. As private wealth in the region grows, insurance is playing an increasingly important role in how families protect, structure and transfer wealth across generations and jurisdictions. With more than 600 wealth and asset management firms and 165 insurance and reinsurance entities, DIFC brings these complementary capabilities together within one of the region's most comprehensive financial ecosystems.”

Kristine Ung, Chief Executive Officer of Transamerica Life Bermuda, said:“DIFC plays an important role in our global HNW growth strategy. Our expanded DIFC office supports clients and partners across the Middle East region, complementing our established operations in Bermuda, Hong Kong and Singapore.”

Adnan Ladki, currently Head of DIFC and International at Transamerica Life Bermuda, has been appointed Senior Executive Officer of Transamerica Life (DIFC) Limited and joined the company's global Senior Management Team. Ung added:“As our first team member in DIFC, he has helped build our local team. I am grateful for his contributions and confident he will successfully lead our business expansion in the region.”

Ladki stated:“Since the establishment of our Representative Office, we have assisted in building relationships with brokers, private banks and other partners across the wider region. Our Category 4 licence allows us to move closer to those partners and better support them in serving the evolving needs of HNW and UHNW clients. We plan to double our team in DIFC, which reinforces our long-term commitment to the Middle East as an increasingly important hub for global private wealth.”