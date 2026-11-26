MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The investment will bring the UK-founded health, wellness and longevity brand to the Middle East, with multiple locations planned across Dubai ahead of wider regional expansion Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November 2026: DEAL Holdings has announced the establishment of its specialist leisure, health and wellness subsidiary, The Leisure & Wellness Group, alongside a multi-million-dollar strategic investment in Glasgow-founded SUR Wellness.

The investment marks SUR Wellness's first international expansion, with plans to establish multiple locations across Dubai, creating a platform for further expansion throughout the UAE and wider Gulf region.

SUR Wellness brings a distinctive, diagnostics-led approach to integrated healthcare, combining access to some of the world's most advanced diagnostic and testing capabilities with preventative medicine, personalised wellness, longevity science, regenerative medicine, advanced medical aesthetics and specialist surgical expertise.

At the core of the SUR model is the ability to develop an exceptionally detailed understanding of an individual's health through access to world-leading diagnostic centres, sophisticated testing and advances in precision medicine. This deeper insight informs highly personalised pathways to care, treating the individual from the inside out, from prevention and health optimisation through to specialist medicine, aesthetics and, where required, surgical intervention.

SUR Middle East will bring and internationally renowned, industry-leading medical practitioners, surgeons and specialists to the region, alongside pioneering medical technologies, advanced regenerative therapies and innovative aesthetic treatments. Its planned offering will explore new-to-market treatment protocols and emerging medical innovations. SUR's entry into Dubai is closely aligned with the Dubai Longevity Authority's strategy to contribute more than AED 35 billion to the local economy over the next decade, while supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The investment forms part of DEAL Holdings' wider strategy to develop a new generation of integrated health, wellness, leisure and lifestyle destinations, complementing its established real estate and hospitality portfolio.

Abdulla Mohammed AlMehri, Chairman of DEAL Holdings, said:“What particularly attracted us to SUR Wellness was the depth and sophistication of its approach to diagnostics, its exceptional international medical network and its ability to bring together multiple areas of healthcare within one highly personalised model. We see a significant opportunity to introduce some of the world's most advanced diagnostic capabilities, pioneering treatments and leading medical practitioners to the region, establishing a genuinely differentiated proposition across health, wellness, longevity and aesthetics. Our investment in SUR also reflects a much broader strategic vision for DEAL Holdings, in which leisure, health and wellness will become an increasingly important component of the destinations, environments and communities we develop.”

Founded in Glasgow in 2016 by Karen Addison, whose industry experience spans 20 years and more than 80,000 treatments, SUR Wellness was established with a vision to redefine the relationship between health, wellness and longevity.

Its integrated model brings together advanced diagnostics, preventative healthcare, longevity science, medical aesthetics and specialist medical and surgical pathways, supported by an established international network of leading clinicians and specialists.

Karen Addison, Founder of SUR Wellness, said:“Dubai represents an important next chapter for SUR Wellness and an opportunity to bring the model we have developed in the UK into one of the world's most progressive health and wellness markets. Our intention has always been to create something much more integrated than a traditional clinic. We want to understand the individual at a much deeper level and use that knowledge to connect diagnostics, preventative healthcare, longevity, specialist medicine, aesthetics and surgical expertise into one highly personalised journey. In DEAL Holdings, we have found a strategic partner that shares our ambition to advance the future of health and wellness, both through the international expansion of SUR and through the development of a wider integrated wellness offering across the region.”

Further details regarding the Dubai locations, international clinical team, diagnostic capabilities, specialist treatments and strategic partnerships will be announced in the coming months.

About SUR Wellness:

Founded in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2016, by Karen Addison, SUR Wellness is an integrated health, wellness and medical aesthetics brand combining world-leading diagnostic capabilities, preventative healthcare, personalised wellness, longevity science, advanced aesthetics, specialist medicine and surgical pathways.

Working with an international network of renowned medical practitioners, surgeons, specialists and leading diagnostic centres, SUR provides a coordinated and highly personalised approach to health, wellness and longevity.

About DEAL Holdings:

DEAL Holdings is a diversified investment and operating group with interests spanning real estate and hospitality, food and beverage, leisure and wellness, and retail and distribution.

The Group's investment strategy focuses on identifying exceptional international businesses, establishing strategic partnerships and developing integrated residential, hospitality, leisure and lifestyle ecosystems across the UAE and wider region.

Through its specialist subsidiaries, DEAL Holdings supports the investment, development, operation and regional expansion of distinctive brands, businesses and destinations.