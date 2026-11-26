MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Marking the developer's debut in Dubai Science Park, the new launch features 158 contemporary residences, four ground-floor retail spaces, and over 10 multi-level wellness amenities, with units already selling fast Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – 26th November 2026 – Iman Developers has officially announced the launch of Element by Iman, a contemporary residential and retail development located in the heart of Dubai Science Park. Scheduled for handover in Q2 2029, the project introduces 158 residential apartments and 4 ground-floor retail units to one of Dubai's fastest-growing innovation and lifestyle hubs.

The launch marks the latest addition to Iman Developers' expanding Dubai portfolio, responding to sustained demand from end-users and investors seeking well-connected, design-led communities. Starting from AED 684,000, Element by Iman is built around the developer's core commitment to crafting elevated everyday living environments.

“With Element by Iman, our vision was to bring sculpted, contemporary living to a neighborhood defined by innovation and connectivity. Dubai Science Park has rapidly emerged as a dynamic destination for modern residents, and this launch reflects our continued commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that balance everyday comfort and wellness.” (Ismail Marfani, CEO of IMAN Developers)

Sculpted Architecture and Thoughtfully Composed Homes

Guided by the design philosophy“Art in Every Curve,” Element by Iman pairs flowing horizontal facade lines with curved balconies and generous outdoor spaces. Residents and guests are welcomed through a double-height signature entrance lobby that sets a calm, contemporary tone throughout the building.

Inside, the residences combine warm textures, refined finishes, and expansive glazing to maximise natural light. The collection offers a versatile range of layouts tailored to modern lifestyles, spanning studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments with selected layouts featuring dedicated study rooms alongside 4 exclusive three-bedroom duplexes complete with private plunge pools.

Thoughtfully Composed Residences and Starting Price

Element by Iman comprises 158 thoughtfully designed residences tailored to modern lifestyles, offering a versatile mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments with selected layouts featuring dedicated study rooms alongside four exclusive three-bedroom duplexes complete with private plunge pools. Each residence pairs warm, tactile materials and refined finishes with expansive glass that invites abundant natural light. With prices starting from AED 684,000 the collection offers an attainable yet sophisticated gateway into one of Dubai's fastest rising growth corridors.

Quantified Multi-Level Wellness and Lifestyle Amenities:

Designed to support everyday wellbeing and community connection, Element by Iman distributes more than 10 curated leisure, wellness, and retail offerings across two dedicated levels, the podium and the rooftop. Residents enjoy access to two infinity pools, comprising one 25-meter leisure pool on the first floor and one 24-meter rooftop infinity pool, complemented by one Zen garden, one open-air yoga and meditation deck, two distinct fitness zones (indoor and outdoor), one wellness spa equipped with steam and sauna rooms, dedicated kids' play areas, and one residents' clubhouse, in addition to four ground-floor retail spaces serving daily lifestyle needs.

Seamless City Connectivity:

Positioned within Dubai Science Park, the address offers direct access to Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Road, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Residents are within easy reach of key retail, leisure, and business destinations sitting 5 minutes from Dubai Miracle Garden, 10 minutes from Dubai Hills Mall, about 18 minutes from Mall of the Emirates, around 20 minutes from Dubai Marina, and approximately 25 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Project Completion and Availability:

Scheduled for completion and handover in Q2 2029, Element by Iman stands as a milestone addition to Iman Developers' expanding Dubai portfolio. With initial inventory selling fast, prospective buyers and investors are encouraged to explore available layouts and register their interest at With Element by Iman now officially launched, prospective buyers and investors can explore the development and register their interest at

About Iman Developers:

Founded in 2016 in Dubai, Iman Developers is a premier residential real estate developer guided by its core philosophy,“We Build Lifestyles.” Over the past decade, the company has established a distinguished portfolio of more than 18 residential and mixed-use developments across sought-after Dubai communities, including Jumeirah Village Circle, Arjan, Dubai Hills, Motor City, Al Sufouh, and Dubai Science Park.

From its inaugural Oxford Villas to landmark projects such as Oxford Boulevard, Oxford 212, The Grove, Oxford Gardens, One Park Central, One Sky Park, 15 Cascade, Sierra, Oxford Cove, and 113 Residences, Iman Developers is recognized for combining contemporary architectural craftsmanship, smart home integration, and resort-inspired amenities with timely project delivery.