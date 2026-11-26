New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi's promising young sprinter Amieyra Khoslla has achieved a remarkable national-level milestone, winning three bronze medals across the 60m, 100m and 200m sprint events within a month. The 15-year-old showcased her speed and consistency at two major national competitions, underlining her growing potential in Indian athletics.

Amieyra began her medal-winning run at the 41st National Junior Athletics Championships, organised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in Chennai in October 2026, where she secured bronze in the Under-16 girls' 60m event. Clocking an impressive 7.74 seconds in the semifinals, she recorded the fastest time of the event, ahead of the eventual final time of 7.79 seconds, as per a press release. She carried this momentum into the 70th SGFI National School Games, held in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, from November 19 to 23, where, competing in the Under-17 category against older athletes, she secured two more national bronze medals. She clocked 12.07 seconds in the 100m final and 24.69 seconds in the 200m semifinal before finishing the latter event with a time of 24.71 seconds.

Her 200m performance is particularly noteworthy when compared with the Delhi Directorate of Education's previously published school athletics benchmarks. Her wind-legal final timing of 24.71 seconds is faster than the historical Under-19 benchmark of 24.97 seconds. These comparisons are based on previously published benchmarks and do not constitute a new record claim.

Reflecting on her performances and the journey behind them, Amieyra said,“I love speed, and I am happy that I can express that on the track just as much as I do on the Sport Climbing wall. The past few weeks, starting with the Delhi State Junior Athletics Championships, have been memorable.” She also acknowledged the role of her coach, former Indian sprinter Amit Khanna, in her development.“I am grateful to my coach, former India sprinter Amit Khanna sir, for guiding me through the season with his immense knowledge and passion. He has such sharp insights that he helped me from Delhi when I was competing in Shivpuri. He helps me be in the best state of preparation ahead of each race.”

A student of Vasant Valley School, Amieyra began the season with a sixth-place finish representing India at the World Youth Climbing Championships in Italy in July, demonstrating her versatility as a young sportsperson. With three national athletics medals now to her credit, she continues to build on an encouraging season across sporting disciplines. While she had hoped to conclude the season at the Khelo India Youth Games in Hyderabad in December, she learnt that entries were based on performances at the previous year's SGFI competition. Speaking about the setback, she said,“My parents (Amrita and Vinay Khosla) have told me to be patient and showcase my love for speed at each opportunity.”

Amieyra's achievements highlight the promise of emerging young sporting talent and the importance of early identification, quality coaching, structured preparation and sustained family support in nurturing future athletes. Her performances offer an encouraging boost to Delhi's grassroots athletics landscape. (ANI)