Cyprus is looking forward to joining the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a participating member in its next expansion, with the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia highlighting the need for alternative shipping routes, Cyprus Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Hadjimanolis said the current geopolitical situation, including tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in the Red Sea, should be seen as an opportunity to develop alternative connectivity routes rather than a setback to IMEC.“I wouldn't say that there is a setback. I would see this as an opportunity to create a corridor that will give access to other routes. We have seen that as many options as we have, it strengthens the freedom of navigation,” she said.

Highlighting Cyprus' interest in the ambitious connectivity initiative, she said the country was keen to play a more active role in the project.“Cyprus is indirectly involved in IMEC as a member of the European Union, but we want to pursue a more active role as the Republic of Cyprus. We have expressed this clearly to the Indian side. Hopefully, during the next enlargement of IMEC, we will be a participating member,” Hadjimanolis said.

On the impact of geopolitical tensions on maritime trade, freight costs and supply chains, the Cyprus minister said her country's primary concern was the freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers. She said that while Cyprus had not been significantly impacted by the disruptions, the human cost of geopolitical conflicts on maritime workers remained a major concern.“Our main concern basically goes to the freedom of navigation. As Cyprus, we are not so much impacted by what has happened. But we are very much concerned not only about freedom of navigation but also about the human factor, because we have seen that seafarers have suffered mainly because of what is happening geopolitically,” she said.

Emphasising the need to strengthen the safety and professional capabilities of seafarers, Hadjimanolis said Cyprus was focusing on their skilling and reskilling amid rapid technological advancements in the shipping industry. She also highlighted a declaration adopted during Cyprus' presidency of the Council of the European Union, which was signed by all 27 member states and recognised the importance of seafarer safety, training and reskilling. The minister further stressed the need for greater participation of women in the maritime sector, saying their contribution should be recognised for the skills and expertise they bring to the industry.

Earlier, Hadjimanolis said maritime cooperation had emerged as an important pillar of the Cyprus-India strategic partnership following the elevation of bilateral ties during President Nikos Christodoulides' state visit to India in May. She made the remarks after holding bilateral discussions with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, during which both sides reviewed progress in maritime cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership.

Referring to the Cyprus-India Maritime Business Forum held in Mumbai on November 23, she said the event brought together representatives of the maritime and shipping industries from both countries and provided a platform to strengthen commercial ties, explore investment opportunities and promote business-to-business engagement.

Hadjimanolis highlighted Cyprus' potential as a gateway to Europe and a regional hub for transhipment, storage, distribution and logistics, as well as an operational base for Indian shipping interests. She said discussions also focused on opportunities for joint ventures between Cyprus-based and Indian maritime companies in maritime services, training, skills development, green shipping and regulatory matters.

The minister welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India during the Mumbai forum. She also noted the progress made through the first Cyprus-India Joint Maritime Committee meeting in Limassol, with the two sides agreeing to hold its second meeting in India.

On decarbonisation of international shipping, Hadjimanolis underlined the importance of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as the competent international body for developing a global regulatory framework. She called for international cooperation, a balanced approach and a level playing field for the global shipping industry, stressing that any measures should be practical and implementable by the industry.

Both countries also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation within international maritime forums, including the IMO, and highlighted the importance of freedom of navigation and the safety and security of international shipping. Hadjimanolis expressed confidence that her visit and the outcomes of the maritime business forum would create fresh opportunities for the maritime and business communities of both countries and further strengthen their strategic partnership. (ANI)