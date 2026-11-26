Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President BY Vijayendra on Wednesday accused the Congress of doing politics in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution, alleging that the party had betrayed the spirit of the Constitution through its actions despite projecting itself as its protector. Addressing a Constitution Honour Day programme in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said while Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were seen carrying copies of the Constitution and remembering Ambedkar, the party's historical record raised questions about its commitment to the ideals of the Constitution. He alleged that the Congress had defeated Ambedkar twice in Lok Sabha elections and questioned the party's stand on providing a suitable place for his funeral after his death. "It is ironic that such a party today claims to be the protector of the Constitution," Vijayendra criticised. Describing Constitution Honour Day as a historic occasion of pride and honour for all Indians, he said everyone had a responsibility not only to respect the ideals of the Constitution but also to implement them in everyday life. He stressed that there was a significant difference between the Congress's words and deeds. Vijayendra said the programme was special as litterateurs, university professors, lecturers, leaders of Dalit organisations and achievers from various fields participated in it. He also expressed pride over the participation of Padma Shri awardees. He said the observance should not be restricted to remembering history but should also provide an opportunity for introspection and discussion on who was genuinely committed to Ambedkar's ideals, who had harmed constitutional values and who had worked towards giving respect to the Constitution. "If the mistakes of history are not remembered, they will recur," he said.

Targeting the Congress government in Karnataka over the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, Vijayendra said funds earmarked for the development of Scheduled Tribes were misused and described the suicide of officer Chandrashekhar as tragic. He questioned the CID report that allegedly gave a clean chit to former minister Nagendra, who was facing allegations in the case, and said it reflected the difference between the Congress government's words and actions. The BJP leader said the Congress government, which frequently spoke about constitutional ideals, should act responsibly in matters concerning Scheduled Communities. He demanded that the party stop treating Dalits and oppressed communities merely as a vote bank. On the long-standing demand for an increase in reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka, Vijayendra said former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had taken a bold decision on the issue during the BJP government's tenure. However, he alleged that the Congress government had delayed the matter by failing to effectively argue the case in court and was now attempting to escape responsibility by filing an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Recalling Ambedkar's views on equality, Vijayendra said political equality alone was insufficient and that social and economic equality were equally essential. He said Ambedkar had emphasised reservation to ensure equal participation of oppressed and backward communities in the governance system. He added that governments had a duty to translate this vision into reality. Vijayendra also accused the Congress government of misusing funds allocated under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), alleging that thousands of crores of rupees earmarked for the development of these communities had been diverted for other purposes over the last three years. He termed the alleged diversion a serious matter and said it went against Ambedkar's ideals. The government, he said, had a moral responsibility to ensure that funds reserved for the development of specific communities were utilised for their intended purposes. Criticising the Congress's constitutional record, Vijayendra said the party had amended the Constitution several times during its long period in power and was accused of making changes to serve political interests rather than strengthen the Constitution in the interest of the country. He particularly referred to the Emergency, describing the damage caused to fundamental rights and democratic values during that period as a dark chapter in the country's history. Vijayendra further recalled that Congress governments had neglected the demand to confer the Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar. He said the honour was eventually conferred during the prime ministership of VP Singh following the insistence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Contrasting this with the initiatives of the present government, Vijayendra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accorded special priority to the development and recognition of places associated with Ambedkar's life, including his birthplace, the place where he received education, Deeksha Bhoomi, Chaitya Bhoomi and Mahaparinirvana Bhoomi. He said the Modi government had prioritised taking Ambedkar's life, thoughts and contributions to people across the country and the world, bringing his legacy to greater national and global recognition. Emphasising that Ambedkar belonged to the entire nation and not to any particular community, Vijayendra said every Indian should respect his contribution to the Constitution and his ideals of social justice. He also said Ambedkar had taken forward the vision of an egalitarian society envisioned by 12th-century social reformer Basavanna through the Constitution. "All of us should work together to take the ideals of social equality, economic justice and political participation to all sections of society," he said. Vijayendra appealed for more such programmes involving eminent personalities from different fields to deliberate on constitutional ideals and called for collective efforts to create greater awareness among people about the values of the Constitution. (ANI)