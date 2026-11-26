New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) has recruited 1,540 Junior Associates through a special drive to fill backlog vacancies in reserved categories, as the bank plans to onboard around 11,000-12,000 personnel across clerical and officer cadres during the current financial year. The recruitment has been carried out across various States and Union Territories to fill reserved-category vacancies in a time-bound manner, SBI said in a statement on Thursday.

SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said the initiative reflected the bank's commitment to social inclusion, equal opportunity and strengthening representation within its workforce.“As India's largest public sector bank, we believe that social inclusion and equal opportunity are fundamental to building a strong and progressive organisation,” Setty said. He added that the special drive was undertaken in line with the government's directions to fill backlog vacancies within a stipulated time and provide deserving candidates an opportunity to join the bank.

The selection process included a preliminary examination held on September 16, 2026, followed by the main examination on October 29, 2026. The newly recruited Junior Associates, designated for customer support and sales roles, are expected to strengthen the bank's customer-facing operations, support branch functioning and improve the delivery of banking services across its network.

SBI's broader recruitment plan for FY27 factors in employee retirements and emerging business requirements. The bank also plans to expand its branch network by around 200-250 branches during the year, alongside the planned induction of personnel. Setty said the bank was focused on nurturing talent through structured learning and skill development to build a workforce capable of meeting changing customer expectations with the help of technological advancements.

SBI currently has a total workforce of around 2.47 lakh employees. The planned recruitment and branch expansion are aimed at strengthening its operational capacity, extending its geographical reach and improving customer service, the bank said.