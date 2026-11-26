New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): More than 90 per cent of India's climate and sustainability equity funding is concentrated in power, low-carbon fuels and transport, highlighting the funding gap facing emerging sectors such as energy storage, green hydrogen, bioenergy and recycling, according to a joint report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA). India attracted approximately USD 31 billion in climate and sustainability equity funding between 2021 and October 2026, with the bulk of the capital flowing into established segments, the report noted.

Titled "India's Climate & Sustainability Moment: Capital, Opportunity and the Road Ahead", the report was released at the IVCA Climate Capital Summit 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. The report found that electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable power have achieved commercial viability without active policy support, while green hydrogen and energy storage continue to require policy interventions to expand and achieve scale. "Renewable power, grids, EVs and energy efficiency, built on years of policy support, are now viable without active policy support; most other segments, including storage, charging, bioenergy, hydrogen and recycling, still depend on it to reach scale," the report said.

The assessment is based on listed-company margins, inputs from industry experts and existing policy measures. According to the report, electric scooters and three-wheelers have become more economical than conventional vehicles in terms of total ownership costs. Listed companies focused exclusively on electric two-wheelers are also approaching operating breakeven. Energy storage is also moving towards cost competitiveness, with tariffs for renewable energy combined with storage reaching Rs 5-6 per kilowatt-hour, broadly comparable to bids for new coal-based power projects. However, financial returns from storage projects are yet to be established at scale.

Green hydrogen, meanwhile, is beginning to find commercial buyers in the fertiliser and refinery sectors. Renewable electricity accounts for 50-70 per cent of its production costs, giving India a competitive advantage due to its low-cost renewable power. "In renewable power and electric mobility, investment has followed at scale because the economics now stand on their own. The task ahead is to build that same confidence in storage, grids, green fuels, industry and adaptation, where many of the businesses that will matter most are still waiting for funding that fits their stage, timelines and risks," Anirban Mukherjee, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, said in a statement accompanying the report. To address the funding imbalance and encourage investment in emerging climate sectors, the report recommended exploring long-term financing options, government-backed guarantees, wider coverage under priority sector lending and stronger payment security mechanisms. (ANI)