Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): Tiruvannamalai, one of the Pancha Bhootha Sthalams representing the element of Fire, witnessed a large gathering of devotees as Lord Annamalaiyar, accompanied by Goddess Unnamulai Amman and Goddess Durga, undertook Girivalam (circumambulation) around the sacred Anmalai Hill on Wednesday morning. The procession was organised as part of the three-day Theppal (float) festival held following the annual Karthigai Deepam celebrations. The ritual circumambulation of the 2,668-foot-high Annamalai Hill is considered spiritually significant by devotees. Tiruvannamalai is revered as a holy place where devotees believe that merely thinking of the presiding deity can lead to liberation.

The annual Karthigai Deepam festival commenced with the ceremonial flag-hoisting on November 15 and continued for ten days with great religious fervour. At around 4 am on November 24, the Bharani Deepam was lit at the Annamalaiyar Temple. This was followed by the lighting of the Maha Deepam atop Annamalai Hill at 6 pm, drawing lakhs of devotees. As part of the celebrations, the traditional three-day Theppal festival is held at Ayyankulam, located on Ayyankulam Street in Tiruvannamalai. On the first day, the Chandrasekarar Theppal festival was held at night with great devotion and enthusiasm.

According to temple tradition, Lord Annamalaiyar undertakes Girivalam twice a year. One such occasion is during the Thiruvoodal festival, observed on Mattu Pongal day in the Tamil month of Thai. The tradition is associated with an episode in which Goddess Unnamulai Amman becomes displeased with Lord Annamalaiyar for appearing before Sage Bringi alone, without her. Following this, the Goddess returns separately to her shrine, while Lord Annamalaiyar appears before Sage Bringi alone and undertakes Girivalam around the sacred hill. To reconcile with the Goddess, Lord Annamalaiyar appears in the form of Ardhanareeswarar on the day of Karthigai Deepam, symbolising the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Following the Deepam festival, the three-day Theppal celebrations are held. On the morning of the second day, Lord Annamalaiyar performs Girivalam along with his divine family to symbolically highlight the spiritual significance of circumambulating the sacred hill. As part of this tradition, Lord Annamalaiyar, accompanied by Goddess Unnamulai Amman and Goddess Durga, undertook the procession on Wednesday morning. Along the procession route, devotees performed special pujas and aarathis, chanting the devotional cry“Arohara!” They also adorned the deities with traditional garments, including dhotis and sarees, and sought their divine blessings. A large number of devotees gathered along the route to offer prayers and have darshan of the deities.

The three-day float festival continued on Wednesday night with the Parasakthi Amman Theppal at Ayyankulam. The Subramaniyar Theppal festival is scheduled for Thursday night, marking the conclusion of the celebrations. (ANI)