The Indian poultry industry is facing a severe crisis due to skyrocketing corn and soybean feed prices. With 25% of poultry farms shutting down, chicken prices could jump by ₹50 per kg and eggs by ₹4 each.

Common people, especially non-veg lovers, are in for a huge shock soon. Chicken and egg prices across the country are set to touch the sky. The poultry sector is facing a severe crisis as the prices of maize and soybean, used in chicken feed, have shot up crazily.

If this situation continues, poultry sources warn that chicken prices might go up by Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg, and egg prices might increase by Rs 3 to Rs 4 per piece.

The All India Poultry Breeders Association (AIPBA) has requested the Central Government to save them from the rising prices of maize and soybean. Making an appeal to the government on Wednesday, it demanded that illegal hoarding in the market should be stopped and stock limits should be imposed.

It requested that around 30 lakh tonnes of maize from government godowns should be provided to the poultry industry at subsidized rates. The association reminded that the government had provided similar help to ethanol manufacturers.

The association expressed concern that the poultry industry is facing its worst-ever crisis in its 50-year history. With a massive hike in chicken feed prices, the production cost has become too heavy for farmers. AIPBA sources said the poultry feed price has increased by nearly ₹15,000 per tonne.

Due to this, running the business has become very tough, and many farmers are either reducing production or shutting down their farms, the related sources stated.

Even though there is enough yield of maize and soybean crops in the country, there are allegations that artificial shortage is being created in the market, and illegal hoarding is putting pressure on prices. The association clarified that government and agricultural statistics also show good crop production, so crop shortage is not the real reason for the current crisis.

Production and demand in feed manufacturing factories have dropped by 15 to 20 percent. Besides, 20 to 25 percent of poultry farms across the country have already closed or are on the verge of closing. This impact is clearly visible in several states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and parts of North India.

AIPBA noted that since chicken prices haven't increased in line with the feed cost hike, poultry farmers are losing Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg of chicken sold. All the profits made by integrated poultry companies between April and October completely vanished by November.

Because of this, the income tax paid by these companies in the current financial year is likely to drop to almost zero.

Several ethanol plants have already shut down due to high maize prices. Even though the association is hopeful that there might be some relief from maize and soybean prices by January, the situation remains uncertain for now. Several reports, including AIPBA, state that if price hikes and supply disruptions continue like this, the livelihood of lakhs of rural families depending on the poultry and dairy sectors will be hit.