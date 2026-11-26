MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) hopes of winning a maiden IPL title in 2027 will rest largely on the bowlers they pick up at the upcoming auction, said former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara. Hardik Pandya's arrival has made PBKS all-round depth stronger, but losing Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai Indians means they have to fill a big gap in their fast-bowling attack.

"The arrival of Hardik Pandya has been one huge positive for Punjab, though alongside it there is a slight negative as well, that Arshdeep Singh isn't there. Even though his performance last season wasn't as special as expected, given the way he is bowling right now, he is back in form.

“So that could be a big blow for Punjab, and who's going to be his replacement will be the deciding factor. Of course, with Hardik Pandya coming in, their batting strength will increase. How his bowling is coming along, we don't know yet, because he has been recovering from an injury.

“While his bowling will also be important, he can't be the lead bowler, he can be a supporting bowler. The bowlers they pick at the auction and how they shape up will determine whether they can go on to win the trophy," said Pujara to JioStar.

He also felt Hardik will fill a long-standing gap in the lower middle order of PBKS. "With Hardik in the team, the slight issue they used to face of needing someone to stabilise the innings after early wickets fall is a role he can fulfil very well, solving Punjab's No. 6 and No. 7 problems."

Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan also said bowling has to be the first priority for PBKS at the auction, to be held in Goa on December 16, since their batting is already very strong.

"With Hardik Pandya coming in, Punjab Kings' already strong batting has become even stronger. It is a dangerous batting unit now. They already had terrific all-rounders, and Hardik's arrival adds even more depth.

“There were high expectations from Nehal Wadhera, and it felt like the management expected a lot from him on and off the field, which they didn't quite get. Hardik coming in as his replacement guarantees very deep batting and plenty of all-rounders," he said.

Pathan then spelt out what the PBKS bowling attack is missing currently. "They have released Lockie Ferguson, and Mitchell Owen's release won't affect their combination much given the sharpness they already have in their all-rounder department.

“But Punjab will have to do a lot of shopping in the bowling department, especially bringing in a replacement for Arshdeep Singh. They must also prepare a backup for Yuzvendra Chahal, because if they don't have that backup ready, they could run into trouble.

“Shopping for a good wrist-spinner and bringing in a fast bowler is essential. If they do that, things will become much easier for them, because their batting already looks very strong," he said.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said the small purse of PBKS would make that bowling hunt harder. "Punjab still have to make moves, and they only have 18 crores left in their purse while rival teams are sitting with 40 crores to shop for the exact same players.

“That creates a huge mismatch, and they won't be able to sign their first-choice players with an 18-crore budget. That is the reality unless something else is brewing behind the scenes."

He also expressed surprise over seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis being retained, and suggested a trade could free up money. "Marcus Stoinis not being released is a bit of a surprise to me, so there is a possibility that he's been kept for a trade move to some other team and his departure will free up a lot of money which will allow PBKS to shop a bit more.

“They weren't using Stoinis much earlier anyway, and after Hardik's arrival, he certainly isn't going to be used, so why carry him at a big price tag when it hampers your chances of buying more bowlers."

Chopra also added that such a deal would not be easy to pull off. "When you enter a trade after retention, if one team is more desperate than the other, the leverage gets skewed, because if you can't pull off a trade after retaining a player, your asset can become a liability.

“They will have to manufacture a trade of Stoinis, though finding a fast bowler won't be easy. Only Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have pacers, and LSG have already offloaded Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan in favour of Sam Curran."