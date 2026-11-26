Iraq Deploys Military Forces Nationwide to Shut Down Oil Smuggling Routes
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has directed the deployment of military personnel throughout the country's provinces, including Kirkuk, while ordering the closure of unofficial roads used for oil smuggling, the Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.
The instructions require military units to take up positions in designated locations and reinforce security across the country, according to Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, who spoke to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).
“The commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, has ordered the deployment of military units and the securing of various areas in all provinces, including Kirkuk,” said Rasool.
The prime minister has additionally tasked specific military brigades with shutting down unauthorized passages operating along routes associated with the illegal transportation of oil, the spokesman explained.
Rasool confirmed that army formations based in Kirkuk have already begun implementing the directives, adding that the Defense Ministry stands ready to carry out all responsibilities assigned to it.
The nationwide deployment forms part of broader government efforts to intensify action against oil smuggling networks and reinforce official authority over security operations across Iraq.
The instructions require military units to take up positions in designated locations and reinforce security across the country, according to Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, who spoke to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).
“The commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, has ordered the deployment of military units and the securing of various areas in all provinces, including Kirkuk,” said Rasool.
The prime minister has additionally tasked specific military brigades with shutting down unauthorized passages operating along routes associated with the illegal transportation of oil, the spokesman explained.
Rasool confirmed that army formations based in Kirkuk have already begun implementing the directives, adding that the Defense Ministry stands ready to carry out all responsibilities assigned to it.
The nationwide deployment forms part of broader government efforts to intensify action against oil smuggling networks and reinforce official authority over security operations across Iraq.
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