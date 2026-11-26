UK Relocates Military Aircraft into Shelters to Counter Drone Risks
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force (RAF) is taking additional precautions against potential drone attacks by moving military aircraft into protected facilities overnight, according to media reports published Wednesday.
The measures involve transferring aircraft into hangars and reinforced shelters during nighttime hours to reduce their exposure to possible unmanned aerial threats, according to reports.
Plans are also reportedly being considered to install specialized anti-drone netting around aircraft that cannot be moved indoors and must remain in exposed locations, including near runways and at airbases with limited protective infrastructure.
The reported security measures come a day after Britain’s intelligence agency MI5 and the Defense Ministry cautioned UK companies supplying military equipment to Ukraine about a growing threat of Russian sabotage operations.
Separately, Iran has faced accusations of developing plans to attack RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, a British airbase that also serves as a facility for the US Air Force.
The measures involve transferring aircraft into hangars and reinforced shelters during nighttime hours to reduce their exposure to possible unmanned aerial threats, according to reports.
Plans are also reportedly being considered to install specialized anti-drone netting around aircraft that cannot be moved indoors and must remain in exposed locations, including near runways and at airbases with limited protective infrastructure.
The reported security measures come a day after Britain’s intelligence agency MI5 and the Defense Ministry cautioned UK companies supplying military equipment to Ukraine about a growing threat of Russian sabotage operations.
Separately, Iran has faced accusations of developing plans to attack RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, a British airbase that also serves as a facility for the US Air Force.
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