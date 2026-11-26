MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The further development of the Middle Corridor requires improved coordination between the government agencies of various countries, the organization of maritime transport, the simplification of border procedures, and the digitalization of document workflows, Emil Mammadov, an advisor to the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), said at a forum in Baku dedicated to World Sustainable Transport Day on Thursday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Mammadov, ADY has placed a special emphasis on the development of the Middle Corridor over the past few years. It serves as one of the key state institutions involved in advancing the route, increasing freight traffic, and strengthening trust-based relationships with regional partners.

"Rail transport is, by its very nature, one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transport. Given the current level of development of the Middle Corridor and the volume of freight moving in both eastward and westward directions, the capacity of the rail infrastructure is no longer the primary bottleneck for the route.

To ensure the sustainability of the Middle Corridor, particular attention must be paid to coordination between the government agencies of different countries, the organization of transport across the Caspian Sea, and the streamlining of border-crossing procedures," Mammadov said.

He also highlighted the need to address issues related to railcar wait times in various sections of the Middle Corridor.

"These issues relate less to the actual transport process and more to the organization of document workflows and the digitalization of information exchange.

ADY has been actively working on these areas for the past three to four years.

Meetings among Middle Corridor stakeholders provide an opportunity to discuss existing challenges and collectively define the tasks necessary to increase the route's capacity," he remarked.

Mammadov noted that, over the next one to two years, the primary focus of the Middle Corridor stakeholders will likely be on resolving these specific issues. This will enable the route to reach a new stage of development, enhancing its stability, reliability, and predictability.