MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SMB Services, an accounting and finance partner for growing businesses, providing bookkeeping, tax support, advisory services, and business intelligence, was named a Bronze StevieAward winner in the Business & Professional Services category at the 24th Annual American Business AwardsThe American Business Awards are the premier business awards program, open to all organizations operating in the United States – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. This year, more than 3,700 nominations were evaluated by over 230 professionals worldwide.The firm's winning nomination,“SMB Services: Setting Enterprise-Level Benchmarks for Small & Mid-Sized Businesses,” reflects its approach to narrowing the gap between the sophisticated financial capabilities available to large enterprises and those traditionally accessible to smaller companies. By combining artificial intelligence, automation, and financial expertise, SMB Services is working to put advanced financial operations within reach without the need for extensive in-house finance teams.Since its founding in 2021, SMB Services has expanded its footprint across the United States, Canada, and Pakistan, served more than 100 clients across 10+ industries, and maintains a 95% client retention rate.“Small businesses face increasingly complex financial decisions, but they don't always have access to the systems, insights, or expertise that larger organizations take for granted,” said Shanzeh Shunaid, Founder and CEO of SMB Services.“We built SMB Services to challenge that imbalance. By bringing technology and experienced financial professionals together, we're making sophisticated financial capabilities available to the businesses that need them.This recognition is an important milestone in that journey.”For SMB Services, AI runs through the full month-end cycle. Client documents are captured and entered automatically, reconciliations are matched with exceptions flagged for accountants' review, and an AI-native reporting layer connects accounting systems with financial dashboards, translating reconciled data into consolidated, multi-entity financial insights.“Growing businesses can now do far more with AI, but the tools only help when the processes behind them are sound, and someone with real financial judgment reviews the output,” said Husnain Kazmi, Co-Founder and COO of SMB Services.“That's how our teams across the United States, Canada, and Pakistan approach client work every day: automation for speed, people for the decisions that matter.”Details about The American Business Awards and the full list of 2026 Steviewinners are available at .About SMB ServicesSMB Services is an accounting and finance partner for growing businesses, providing bookkeeping, tax support, advisory services, and business intelligence. The firm brings together people, technology, and financial expertise, using AI-enabled workflows to deliver accurate financials, greater efficiency, and clearer visibility into business performance.For more information, visit .

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SMB Services Wins Bronze Stevie® Award at 2026 American Business Awards® News Provided By SMB Services November 26, 2026, 09:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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