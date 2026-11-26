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CHONGQING, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DXRACER, the inventor of the world's first gaming chair, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the World of Tanks Championship International (WCI) 2026, taking place on November 28–29, 2026, at Huaxi LIVE Yudong Basketball Arena in Chongqing, China.

As a brand deeply rooted in gaming and esports, DXRACER is excited to support the global World of Tanks community and be part of this prestigious international competition. Beyond its sponsorship, DXRACER will also have its own dedicated booth at the venue, bringing exciting interactive activities, exclusive giveaways, and memorable experiences to players and esports fans.

Event Information

Event: World of Tanks Championship International (WCI) 2026

Dates: November 28–29, 2026

Venue: Huaxi LIVE Yudong Basketball Arena

Address: No. 9 Pingjiang East Road, Lianhua Subdistrict, Banan District, Chongqing, China

Visit the DXRACER Booth for Exclusive Giveaways

To celebrate WCI 2026 and connect with the World of Tanks community, DXRACER will host a special on-site giveaway at its booth.

Attendees can participate in a fun and interactive dice-rolling challenge for a chance to win exciting prizes. Participation is simple:

Follow DXRACER's designated social media accounts.

Visit the DXRACER booth at the event.

Roll the dice and see what exciting prize awaits!

A variety of prizes will be available, including DXRACER gaming chairs, charging adapters, speakers, collectible figurines, mouse pads, and other exclusive gifts.

Whether you're a passionate World of Tanks player, a dedicated esports enthusiast, or simply attending the championship, make sure to stop by the DXRACER booth, join the fun, and take home a special surprise!

Supporting the Global Gaming and Esports Community

Since introducing the world's first gaming chair in 2006, DXRACER has continued to shape the gaming seating industry through innovation, ergonomic design, and a deep understanding of gamers' needs.

Originally inspired by racing car seats, DXRACER pioneered the gaming chair category and has grown into a globally recognized gaming chair brand and the seat of choice for esports champions.

Over the years, DXRACER has consistently supported gaming communities, esports tournaments, and major gaming events worldwide. Its sponsorship of WCI 2026 represents another step in its ongoing commitment to the esports ecosystem, bringing the brand closer to players and creating memorable experiences for fans around the world.

DXRACER looks forward to meeting the World of Tanks community in Chongqing. Visit the DXRACER booth on November 28–29, take part in the dice-rolling challenge, and you might just walk away with an exciting prize!

About DXRACER

DXRACER is the inventor of the world's first gaming chair, introduced in 2006. Originally inspired by racing car seats, DXRACER pioneered the gaming chair category and has since become a globally recognized brand in gaming seating. Combining ergonomic design, innovative engineering, and a passion for gaming, DXRACER continues to create premium seating experiences for gamers and professionals worldwide.

About WCI

The World of Tanks Championship International (WCI) is a premier international esports tournament in the World of Tanks competitive ecosystem. The 2026 edition brings together eight elite teams representing China, Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific for a high-level 7v7 competition.

Taking place in Chongqing, China, from November 21–29, 2026, WCI 2026 features a total prize pool of RMB 1.6 million, with the live audience finals and playoffs scheduled for November 28–29. The tournament celebrates the competitive spirit of World of Tanks and brings together top players and fans from around the world.



Evan He

DXRacer USA LLC

+1 810-626-7061

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DXRACER Sponsors World of Tanks Championship International (WCI) 2026, Bringing Exclusive Giveaways to Chongqing News Provided By DXRacer USA LLC November 26, 2026, 09:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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