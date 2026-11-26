Aerial View of the Viking Sunset Studios Resort

Viking Sunset booth JAFF 2025

Poster for the love drama SEMUSIM

Viking Sunset visitors at booth JAFF 2025

Viking Sunset Studios Celebrates Milestone Week with Global Netflix Debut of The Ghost and the Gun, JAFF Screening of A Season, and Major Leadership Expansion

BALI, BALI, INDONESIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TABANAN, BALI, INDONESIA – November 27, 2026 – Viking Sunset Studios, Bali's premier beachfront film production facility and Asia's rising production powerhouse, is celebrating a landmark week of international releases, major festival showcases, and strategic expansion.

On Saturday, November 28, 2026, the studio's acclaimed post-war action-drama "The Ghost and the Gun (Peluru Senja)" makes its global streaming debut on Netflix. Filmed across 14 sets of Malaysia 1948 at Viking Sunset Studios in Bali, the feature introduces international audiences to a gripping chapter of Southeast Asian history, underscoring the studio's capability to execute complex, large-scale period productions for global streaming platforms.

The same day marks the opening of the 21st Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF) in Yogyakarta (running November 28 – December 5, 2026). Following the festival's kickoff, Viking Sunset Studios will showcase its feature drama "A Season (Semusim) " in a special festival screening on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 19:50 WIB at Empire XXI (Studio 2). For the duration of the film market, Viking Sunset Studios staff and management is available at the booth to discuss productions in Bali. With five feature films already shot at its Bali complex and active negotiations underway with numerous international filmmakers and producers to bring upcoming projects to the island, Viking Sunset Studios continues to cement Indonesia's position on the global cinema map.

"We are thrilled to welcome international filmmakers to Bali and show them everything our island and studio have to offer," said Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder and CEO of Viking Sunset Studios. "The gorgeous surroundings allows us to build fabulous film sets in short distances from the studio and accommodations, thus cutting costs dramatically with very little crew movement, exemplified by our Netflix war feature with 135 crew and cast in our jungle for 35 shooting days, and nobody had to move even once. With our professional teams, top quality equipment, large sound stage, and with our 5 start ocean front Saga Restaurant catering directly to all visiting film crews, it won't just be our gorgeous oceanfront sunsets filling up creative minds, but also great food, seamless hospitality, and world-class production facilities to keep every cast and crew energized from day one through wrap. We believe in inspiring crews and talent to create their best together - happy crew, happy film".

Supporting the rapid growth is the recent appointment of Sebastian Angborn as the studio's new Studio Manager, bringing international production leadership to the facility's day-to-day operations. "Joining Viking Sunset Studios at this pivotal moment of rapid expansion is an extraordinary and exciting opportunity," said Sebastian Angborn, Studio Manager of Viking Sunset Studios. "With a major global Netflix release dropping this week, our feature Semusim screening at JAFF, and consistent interest from international filmmakers looking to shoot in Bali, the momentum for the studio is very strong. We have built an environment where world-class infrastructure meets an inspiring and diverse coastal setting, allowing productions to stay, work and play all within their own unique production eco system."

Designed from the ground up as a comprehensive film resort, Viking Sunset Studios eliminates the logistical friction of destination filmmaking by combining production facilities, luxury accommodation, and hospitality infrastructure in one beachfront location:

.VSS features Bali's Largest Soundstage. Anchored by a completed 10,000-square-foot green-screen limbo soundstage, alongside versatile backlots, full camera and lighting packages, and licensed location fixer services across Indonesia.

.Oceanfront Dining at Saga Restaurant: Located right inside the studio complex, Saga Restaurant provides full catering for production as well as elevated dining overlooking the Ocean for all cast, crew, and visiting executives.

.Locations aplenty: Perched along the dramatic coastline of Beraban Beach in Tabanan, the studio's sweeping ocean views and legendary Bali sunsets foster a relaxed, creative atmosphere; keeping crews happy, motivated, and ready to shoot entire feature films seamlessly from principal photography through post-production.

About Viking Sunset Studios

Founded by CEO Bo H. Holmgreen, Viking Sunset Studios is the largest film production facility and only major soundstage in Bali, Indonesia. Combining a 10,000-square-foot stage, luxury on-site accommodations, Saga Restaurant, a helipad, cinema camera packages, and full-service Indonesian location fixing, the studio provides international and regional filmmakers with a turnkey production resort in Southeast Asia.

Turid Kaehny

VSS

+1 919-454-7599

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