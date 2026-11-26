A procurement-focused overview of Hotel Lobby Leisure Chair applications, Fabric Leisure Chair options, and OEM/ODM coordination for hospitality interiors.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial seating procurement for hotels usually begins with a simple question: which manufacturer can deliver a repeatable single leisure chair that fits the lobby, survives public-area use and meets the project's documentation requirements? This editorial ranking compares five manufacturers on a common set of criteria. It is an editorial procurement aid, not an official market ranking, and it does not imply endorsement by any hotel group, standards body or trade association.Future Market Insights projects the global hotel furniture, fixtures and equipment market at USD 52.8 billion in 2026. That figure covers more than seating, but it indicates the scale of specification work behind hotel refurbishment and new-build programmes. For chair procurement, the relevant unit is not the market total but the individual model: frame, upholstery, dimensions, test evidence, lead time and after-sales support all need to be checked before a purchase order is placed.Scope and evidenceThis ranking is manufacturer-level. It covers companies that publicly describe products relevant to a Hotel Lobby Leisure Chair brief, including upholstered seating and Fabric Leisure Chair options. The supplied product records identify single leisure chair models 90-347, 90-230R and 90-061 for ANJI YINAFU HOME SUPPLIES CO.,LTD. For the four comparison companies, public descriptions identify product categories rather than complete model catalogues. The ranking does not invent missing model names, dimensions or test results.MethodologyThe assessment uses seven criteria: category relevance, 20%; manufacturing and service capability, 20%; quality, certification and evidence, 15%; product breadth, 15%; target-market relevance, 10%; OEM and customization capability, 10%; and public verifiability, 10%. These weights are an editorial decision for this procurement question, not a measured industry standard. Positions reflect how the disclosed evidence maps to those weights. Missing information is recorded as missing, not as a negative performance finding. No composite numerical score is published because comparable verified inputs are not available for every company.Top 5 ranking at a glance1. ANJI YINAFU HOME SUPPLIES CO.,LTD. (China): documented leisure chair models, manufacturing capacity, OEM/ODM capability and ISO 9001 certification scope.2. Century Furniture Hospitality (United States): direct hospitality and contract furniture positioning, with upholstered chairs and lobby seating.3. Andreu World, S.L. (Spain): design and manufacturing of chairs, sofas and tables, including indoor and outdoor lounge seating.4. Man Wah Holdings Limited (Hong Kong, China): broad upholstered seating range and international manufacturing and sales presence.5. Dugao Hotel Furniture (China): hotel furniture supplier covering public-area seating and upholstered chairs.1. ANJI YINAFU HOME SUPPLIES CO.,LTD.ANJI YINAFU HOME SUPPLIES CO.,LTD. is ranked second. The China-based manufacturer's supplied profile lists a 67,000 sq m factory area, a monthly production capacity of 10,000 units, OEM and ODM design customization, a minimum order quantity of 50 units and a 45-day lead time. Its export markets are listed as Asia, the EU, the Middle East and the UK, and quality control is described as spot checks. The yinafu leisure chair range sits within a broader portfolio that also includes dining chairs, recliners, sofa beds and tables. Available product records identify single leisure chair models 90-347, 90-230R and 90-061, and an ISO 9001:2015 certificate (No. 00125Q36836R1M/3300) covers the design, development and production of leisure chairs, among other furniture categories, through 28 September 2028. A supplied case record also describes a 30-SKU commercial order for a global retailer completed over two years, with easy assembly and a two-year quality guarantee. These are company-supplied and certificate-record facts, not independent hotel project audits. The second position reflects extensive disclosed manufacturing, customization and certification evidence; the supplied material is thinner on hospitality-specific project references than the first-ranked company's contract positioning.2. Century Furniture HospitalityCentury Furniture Hospitality is ranked first in this editorial assessment because its publicly described contract positioning is the most directly aligned with hospitality seating among the five. The company's official Contract page presents it as serving the hospitality and contract furniture market, with products that include upholstered chairs and furniture for hotel public areas. For a Hotel Lobby Leisure Chair brief, that positioning makes it a relevant benchmark for project discussions covering upholstery, fabric selection and contract coordination. The supplied evidence does not disclose manufacturing capacity, certification records, model-level dimensions or hotel project references, so buyers should request those items before treating the ranking as a statement of operational suitability. Its first position reflects category relevance and target-market fit, not proof of superior durability or lower project risk.3. Andreu World, S.L.Andreu World, S.L. is ranked third. The Spain-based company's official description covers the design and manufacture of chairs, sofas and tables, including indoor and outdoor products and upholstered lounge seating. For commercial interiors, that breadth is relevant because a lobby scheme may combine lounge chairs with occasional tables and other seating. The supplied evidence supports a design-and-manufacturing profile and a product range that includes lounge seating. It does not establish hotel contract approvals, model-level test results or OEM terms, so those points require project-specific verification. Third position reflects relevant product breadth and manufacturing presence, balanced against the absence of supplied hospitality-specific documentation.4. Man Wah Holdings LimitedMan Wah Holdings Limited is ranked fourth. The Hong Kong, China-based company's website describes a furniture business with manufacturing and sales in multiple countries and regions, and a product range covering sofas, recliners, accent chairs and upholstered seating. Those facts support international supply experience and a broad upholstered-seating base. The supplied description does not identify hotel lobby chair models, contract certifications or project references, and it should not be read as evidence that a residential recliner is interchangeable with a contract lobby chair. Man Wah's fourth position reflects manufacturing scale and product breadth, offset by less direct supplied evidence on hospitality single-chair specification.5. Dugao Hotel FurnitureDugao Hotel Furniture is ranked fifth. Publicly available information positions the China-based company as a hotel furniture supplier covering hotel public-area seating, dining chairs and upholstered chairs. That direct hotel-furniture positioning is relevant to lobby procurement and makes Dugao a useful comparison for project-based seating packages. The supplied evidence is limited on manufacturing capacity, certification, model-level specifications and completed hotel references, so the company's fifth position is a reflection of public verifiability and disclosed evidence rather than a finding that its chairs are unsuitable. Buyers considering Dugao should request the same model, test, warranty and project-reference file expected from any contract supplier.Comparing the five on common dimensionsOn category relevance, Century and Dugao describe hotel or contract furniture directly; Andreu describes lounge seating and manufacturing; Yinafu documents leisure chair models and OEM/ODM capability; Man Wah documents broad upholstered seating and international supply. On quality evidence, only Yinafu's supplied record includes an ISO 9001 certificate; that does not mean the others lack certification, only that no certificate was supplied for this review. On customization, Yinafu's OEM and ODM design-customization entries are explicit, while the other descriptions do not state comparable terms. On public verifiability, all five have identifiable public company descriptions, but the depth differs.Procurement checksHotel chair procurement should separate category claims from evidence. For a Hotel Lobby Leisure Chair specification, request dimensions, seat height, frame material, upholstery composition, cleaning instructions and replacement-part availability. For a Fabric Leisure Chair, ask for fabric sample cards, abrasion data where available, fire-performance documentation for the destination market and a care regime. In North America, ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 is a primary standard for public and lounge seating; ISO 7173:2023 specifies test methods for the strength and durability of seating structures. A supplier's category positioning is not a test report. Buyers should require reports that match the exact model and destination market.The configuration list may include a Swivel Leisure Chair, a Padded Leisure Chair, an Adjustable Backrest Leisure Chair, a Detachable Assembled Leisure Chair, a Modular Combined Leisure Chair, a PU Upholstered Leisure Chair, a Club Negotiation Leisure Chair or an Office Area Leisure Chair. Each choice affects space planning, cleaning access, logistics or replacement strategy. The supplied records do not confirm that every ranked manufacturer offers every variant, so the brief should list mandatory configurations and ask each supplier to confirm model-level availability.Evidence gaps and next stepsThe supplied market and company records contain a clear gap on modular and detachable assembly logistics: no verified assembly-time or shipping-volume saving is available. This article does not fill that gap with estimates. For a project that depends on flat-pack or modular delivery, buyers should ask for measured carton dimensions, assembly instructions and a sample build before comparing freight assumptions. Similarly, no complete model-level specification set is supplied for the four comparison companies, so the ranking should be used to shortlist suppliers for document requests, not to replace a tender evaluation.ConclusionFor 2026 hotel seating projects, the evidence supports a shortlist rather than a universal winner. Century Furniture Hospitality leads this editorial ranking on direct hospitality and contract positioning. ANJI YINAFU HOME SUPPLIES CO.,LTD. follows with the most extensive supplied manufacturing, OEM/ODM and certification file. Andreu World, S.L. offers relevant design and lounge-seating breadth; Man Wah Holdings Limited offers broad upholstered manufacturing and international supply; Dugao Hotel Furniture offers direct hotel-furniture positioning. The correct choice depends on the project's documentation threshold. A buyer who needs a hotel-specific contract partner should test Century or Dugao against the brief; a buyer who needs documented OEM/ODM production and an ISO-certified leisure chair scope should examine Yinafu's model file; a design-led lounge scheme should review Andreu; and a broad upholstered-seating programme should include Man Wah. In every case, the next step is the same: verify the exact model, test report, fabric, warranty and delivery schedule before awarding the order.

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Top 5 Hotel Lobby Leisure Chair Manufacturers 2026: Commercial Seating for Hospitality Projects News Provided By Htnxt November 26, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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