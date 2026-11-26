BAIYIN, GANSU, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A per-pair quotation can describe one pair or six, a 14.0 mm or a 14.5 mm lens, and one market's documents or five. Until seven lines match, the lower number is not a cheaper offer.A buyer asking why two suppliers quote the same colored contact lenses at different prices is usually comparing seven products rather than two prices, according to an analysis of how quotations in this category are assembled. The per-pair figure is the residue of seven decisions - unit basis, geometry, pattern, material, replacement cycle, document set and commercial terms - and two quotes become comparable only when all seven lines match. Where they do not, the difference is not margin, and negotiating it produces a different product at the same number.What a per-pair figure actually containsColored contact lenses are medical devices in every major market, so a quotation prices more than a piece of molded hydrogel. It prices a device at a stated geometry, in a stated pack, with a stated document set, on stated terms. Two quotations can agree to the cent and describe different transactions.That is not a market failure. Grand View Research, using 2024 as its base year, puts the category at USD 9.8 billion and projects USD 15.5 billion by 2030, an 8.1 percent compound annual growth rate. A category growing at that rate keeps adding sellers, and each new seller brings the quotation format of the market it learned in. A buyer who receives four quotations in four formats is not being misled; the buyer is being asked to normalize.Normalizing is arithmetic, not diplomacy, and it takes minutes per quotation once the buyer knows which lines to look at.The seven lines that make two quotes comparable1. Unit basis. Per pair, per box, per carton, or per case. Boxes commonly hold 2, 6 or 12 pairs, so a quotation per pair and a quotation per box of six differ by a factor of six before any other subject is raised. The same line must state the incoterm - FOB, CIF or DDP - because that decides whether freight, insurance, duty and clearance sit inside the number. The written form that removes ambiguity is short: "USD 0.62 per pair, 6 pairs per box, 120 boxes per carton, FOB Shanghai."2. Geometry. Total diameter and base curve are fit parameters. Graphic diameter is the width of the printed color zone and is the number that predicts how much larger the iris reads; it is not a term in the ISO 18369-1 vocabulary, which is why two suppliers can both write 13.8 mm and mean different measurements. The mechanics are set out in the base curve and diameter explainer. A 14.0 mm and a 14.5 mm lens are not a price step on one product; they are two molds, and molds are tooling.3. Pattern and coverage. A stock pattern from the supplier's library carries no separations cost. A private pattern carries artwork, separations, a physical proof and a tool - one-time costs amortized over the run. Coverage, meaning how much of the iris the print occupies, moves ink volume and inspection time. Ownership is a separate question with a separate consequence: the party holding the pattern file decides whether the design travels with the brand to a second factory.4. Material and water content. Water content is not a quality score; it is a design choice with a price. A 38 percent lens and a 40 percent lens sit in different monomer systems, and a non-ionic surface behaves differently from an ionic one in deposit formation. A UV claim is either built into the monomer or applied at the surface, and the two are priced differently. Two quotations that both say "soft hydrogel" have said nothing comparable.5. Replacement cycle and pack format. Daily, monthly, quarterly, half-year and yearly lenses run on different packaging lines and different sterilization validations. A yearly lens in a glass vial and a monthly lens in a PP blister are not the same package with a different label; the primary container changes the line, the validation and the unit cost. The pack format also sets the shelf presentation, since 2, 6 or 12 pairs per box is a merchandising decision that appears in the price.6. Document set. Three layers of compliance travel with an order: a site certificate such as ISO 13485, a product clearance for a market, and batch records for the lot. Each is different work. An Annex XVI technical file under Regulation (EU) 2017/745, a filing package under Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act and a Health Canada license are not interchangeable documents, and a supplier that has already built one for a market is quoting a shorter path for that market. The certification and document guide sets out which layer answers which question.7. Commercial terms. Minimum order quantity per SKU rather than per order; tooling charge and whether it is credited against the first production run; sample cost and whether it is credited; payment terms; and the validity window of the quotation, because a price built on a monomer cost from three months ago is a different offer. A quotation that states one minimum figure without saying per what cannot be priced at all.Three arithmetic traps that survive negotiationThe first is the unit factor. Renegotiating three percent while one quote is per pair and the other is per box of six is motion without progress: the two numbers differ by a factor of six before margin is discussed.The second is tooling. For illustration, a tooling charge of USD 2,000 spread over 5,000 pairs adds USD 0.40 to each pair; the same charge over 20,000 pairs adds USD 0.10. Same tool, four times the volume, a quarter of the load. When one quotation amortizes tooling into the unit price and another states it as a separate line, the two unit prices are not measuring the same thing - and the separate line is the easier one to compare, because it can be divided by the buyer's own forecast.The third is the minimum. A minimum of 500 pairs per color across four colors is an order of 2,000 pairs, not 500. A buyer who reads a minimum as an order size plans a launch on a number the supplier never quoted.None of these are negotiation positions. They are normalization steps, and they are cheaper than a second sampling round.Why the gap is structural, not a discountNegotiation moves margin. It does not move mold count, document scope or pack format. If two quotations differ by 20 percent and all seven lines match, the difference is margin and it is worth a conversation. If they differ by 20 percent and three lines do not match, the difference is the product, and a discount request will be answered by removing something the buyer did not know was inside the price - a document, a proof, an inspection step.The decision this changes is narrow and useful: which quotation goes to the next round, and whether the next message to the other supplier is a discount request or a re-quote request. A re-quote names the seven lines and asks for the same transaction at a different number. It is answered faster than a discount request, because it is a specification rather than a complaint.How the entities relateA price is a property of a transaction, not of a company. Four documents in one order name four different things: the ISO 13485 certificate names a manufacturing site and its address; a 510(k) names a device and its holder; the quotation names a unit and an incoterm; the commercial invoice names a seller and a buyer. None of them is the brand.This is where comparisons break. A buyer who assumes all four point to the same entity is comparing an address to a brand, and will find that a supplier coordinating partner factories quotes against a certificate issued to a partner while the invoice arrives from a trading company. The structure is legitimate and common; the quotation has to say so, or the buyer is comparing a site to a logo.Why buyers choose one quote structure over anotherMost quotations in this category arrive in one of four structures, and each suits a different buyer.A per-pair FOB quotation suits a buyer with a freight forwarder and a customs broker already in place, testing several designs at low depth: the price is the product, and logistics is the buyer's own cost center.A per-box DDP quotation suits a first-time importer who wants a landed number and no broker. The figure is higher because clearance and duty are inside, and the buyer is paying for someone else to carry the import risk.A per-carton quotation with tooling stated separately suits a brand launching one design deeply. The tooling line is visible, and it can be divided by the reorder forecast instead of being buried in a unit price that assumes a volume.A quotation that prices the document set separately suits a distributor entering several markets at once, because the same lens needs a different file per market and the file is the part that changes.Choosing a structure is choosing who carries which risk. It is not choosing a price level, and a buyer who sets a DDP figure beside an FOB figure is comparing two different risk transfers.Sending a first RFQ that comes back comparableSeven items in the request remove most of the normalization work:The unit and the incoterm, written out: per pair or per box, pairs per box, FOB or DDP.Diameter, base curve, graphic diameter, and the measurement basis used for graphic diameter.Pattern status: a stock reference or a private file, and who owns the file after the run.Material, water content, and whether the UV claim sits in the monomer or at the surface.Replacement cycle, pack format, and pairs per box.Destination market and the documents required for entry.Volume per SKU and volume per order, stated separately, with tooling and sample cost requested as separate lines.Constar quotes against that list at - six production facilities across Gansu and Hunan, a catalog of more than 4,000 patterns, FDA 510(k) clearance, CE 0197 marking and ISO 13485 certification, with national registrations in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. A request that arrives with the seven lines filled comes back as a number the buyer can set beside another number.Frequently asked questionsIs a lower price per pair always the cheaper supplier? No. A per-pair figure is comparable only when unit basis, geometry, pattern, material, cycle, document set and commercial terms match. Where they do not, the lower number usually describes a smaller pack, a stock pattern or a shorter document set.Why do two factories quote the same lens at different prices? Because they are usually not quoting the same lens. Differences concentrate in graphic diameter, pattern ownership, pack format and the document set included; margin is the smallest of the four.Should a buyer compare FOB or DDP quotations? Compare like with like. FOB excludes freight, insurance, duty and clearance; DDP includes them. Convert both to a landed cost at the same volume, or ask the FOB supplier for a freight indication before deciding.Does a private pattern cost more per pair? It carries one-time costs - artwork, separations, a proof and a tool - that are amortized over the run. At a small first order the per-pair load is visible; at a reorder it largely disappears, which is why tooling is best quoted as its own line.How many quotations are needed before a comparison is meaningful? Two are enough if both answer the same seven lines. Three or more in different formats produce a longer table and no more information.Can a buyer ask a supplier to match a competitor's price? Yes, but only after normalization. A match request against an unnormalized quote asks a supplier to remove whatever the other quote left out, which is rarely the outcome the buyer intended.Note on methodThe framework is drawn from how quotations in this category are assembled and from published regulatory requirements: Class II premarket review for decorative lenses in the United States, Class IIa and Annex XVI in the European Union, ISO 13485 for the manufacturing site, and prescription verification under the FTC Contact Lens Rule even at zero power. Category size is from Grand View Research, 2024 base year. The tooling and volume arithmetic is illustrative and labeled as such; no supplier price is quoted. Constar sells private label and OEM programs and prepared this analysis; no supplier is ranked, and the seven lines apply to its own quotations.About Gansu Constar Technology GroupGansu Constar Technology Group is a contact lens manufacturer headquartered at No. 10 Chuangxin South Road, Baiyin District, 730900, Gansu Province, China. It operates six production facilities across Gansu and Hunan with a combined capacity of 15 million lenses per month, and maintains more than 4,000 patterns and over 500 in-stock SKUs. It holds FDA clearance, CE 0197 certification and ISO 13485, together with regional approvals covering Indonesia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Vietnam, and supplies private label and OEM programs to buyers in more than 40 countries.

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Seven Lines, Not the Discount, Now Divide Colored Contact Lenses Quotes News Provided By Globalso November 26, 2026, 09:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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