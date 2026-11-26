Businesses define project scope, budget, and timelines upfront to connect with independent experts across technical and operational disciplines.

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Businesses increasingly require specialised professional skills to address technical challenges, develop new products and improve operations. Finding the right expertise for a specific project, however, can involve searching across multiple platforms and evaluating professionals with different backgrounds. WorkFry, a global professional services marketplace, provides a project-focused approach that connects businesses with independent professionals across a range of specialist disciplines.

WorkFry is designed around a simple principle: businesses should be able to define the work they need before exploring the professionals who can deliver it. Through the platform, companies can outline project objectives, required skills, expected deliverables, budgets and timelines. Independent professionals can then review relevant opportunities and choose whether to submit an application.

A Project-First Approach to Professional Services

The marketplace supports professional discovery across several business and technical categories, including AI and automation, data science, cybersecurity, software development, marketing, business consulting, engineering, plant setup, food technology and research and development.

This range reflects the different types of expertise businesses may require at various stages of development. A company planning an automation initiative, for example, may need a specialist to map workflows and define implementation requirements. A manufacturing business may seek engineering or plant setup expertise, while a growing brand may require support with product development, marketing or digital operations.

By bringing these requirements into a shared marketplace, WorkFry provides a structured starting point for exploring independent professional capabilities.

How the Marketplace Connects Businesses and Experts

The WorkFry process follows three main stages.

First, a business describes its project requirement, including the expected outcome, scope, budget and timeline. The project can be prepared as a draft before the business completes the steps required to publish it.

Second, relevant professionals review the published opportunity and decide whether to apply, subject to the applicable eligibility and application-credit requirements.

Third, businesses can review applications and confirm which professional profile they wish to access. Accessing a profile does not automatically establish a working relationship. The client and professional assess suitability and agree on engagement terms separately.

The platform also provides profile review indicators that offer additional context about checks completed on professional profiles. Businesses can consider these indicators alongside professional experience, credentials, work samples and project-specific proposals.

Supporting Independent Expertise and Business Flexibility

Project-based professional work gives businesses another way to explore specialised capabilities without necessarily adding every required skill to their permanent teams. It also creates opportunities for independent consultants, developers, engineers, designers and other specialists to discover projects relevant to their experience.

WorkFry combines AI-assisted tools with human expertise to support this approach to professional discovery. Its focus is on making project requirements clearer and helping both sides evaluate potential professional engagements with greater context.

About WorkFry

WorkFry is a global professional services marketplace connecting businesses with independent consultants, freelancers and specialist professionals. Its service categories include technology, AI and automation, engineering, manufacturing, food technology, business consulting, marketing and creative services.

The platform enables businesses to publish project requirements, review applications and explore relevant professional profiles, while independent experts can present their capabilities and discover project opportunities.

More information about WorkFry and its marketplace is available at .

Gaurav Kumar

WorkFry

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WorkFry Highlights Project-First Marketplace for Specialist Business Needs News Provided By WorkFry November 26, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.