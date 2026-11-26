The Hanoi-based company supports businesses, agencies, media buyers and affiliate networks with account setup, billing support and technical assistance.

HANOI, HANOI, VIETNAM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to WARC Media's October 2026 forecast, global advertising expenditure is projected to grow by 11.9%, reaching $1.34 trillion in 2026. Alongside this growth, artificial intelligence (AI) is driving significant changes across the digital advertising industry, from data analysis and automation to campaign management. Using these tools well still requires reliable advertising infrastructure, dependable payment systems, and timely operational support. In response to these needs, GDT Agency today announced the expansion of its agency advertising account rental and support services for Meta (Facebook), Google and TikTok, serving businesses, digital agencies, media buyers and affiliate networks worldwide.From Account Provision to Operational SupportFounded in Hanoi in 2021 by Henry Duy, GDT Agency is a brand of GDT Group Services Company Limited, specializing in digital advertising infrastructure solutions for businesses, digital marketing agencies, media buying teams and affiliate networks.The company's services now go beyond account provision. They include account setup, onboarding, technical assistance, billing support, payment processing, account management and issue resolution. According to company-reported figures, GDT Agency currently supports more than 4,000 actively operating advertising accounts, oversees aggregate advertising spend exceeding $50 million, and works with over 500 international partners. Its workforce grew from more than 80 employees in 2022 to approximately 300 in 2026.Hands-On Experience in Advertising Campaign ManagementFounder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henry Duy brings nearly 10 years of experience in digital marketing and performance advertising. Under his leadership, GDT Agency has built its operations around advertising models that require large budgets and room to scale.Projects such as GIP Fulfillment and American Van Lines illustrate practical challenges in performance advertising, ranging from spending limits and account disruptions to budget scaling. Meanwhile, the collaboration between GDT Agency and MoreLogin shows an approach that combines advertising account infrastructure with tools for managing operational environments.Commenting on the company's development strategy, Henry Duy said: "AI can help advertisers analyze data and optimize campaigns more quickly, but long-term performance still depends on a reliable operational foundation. We want GDT Agency to become an infrastructure partner that enables businesses to focus on growth rather than constantly dealing with account-related and operational issues."Operational Performance and Customer FeedbackGDT Agency has built an operational support system for large-scale advertising activity. Based on internal management metrics, the company estimates that its systems handle approximately 8,000–12,000 support requests per month, and process around 10,000–15,000 payment transactions over the same period.The company also aims to maintain a customer retention rate of 85–90%. These metrics reflect the company's shift from standalone account provision toward a full support infrastructure covering account management, payment processing, and issue resolution throughout campaign operations.Henry Duy added:“We believe that successful digital advertising requires more than account access. It also depends on reliable support, efficient operations, and solutions that adapt to advertisers' evolving needs.”In published testimonials, Noralain, an advertising company operating in the SaaS and e-commerce sectors, highlighted GDT Agency's responsive support and the improved stability of its campaigns after experiencing account restrictions with a previous provider. Similarly, Beckettgray, a growth marketing agency, reported a noticeable reduction in payment-related issues, improved account stability, and faster support following months of dealing with account suspensions and costly recovery processes.Businesses interested in Facebook agency ad account rental solutions can learn more at: facebook-ads/ad-account/rent/Looking AheadGDT Agency plans to keep expanding its infrastructure across three major advertising platforms: Meta, Google, and TikTok. The company aims to improve service quality, operational capabilities, and transparency in international markets.Speaking about the company's plans, Henry Duy said:“Our goal is to help businesses and advertising professionals access reliable advertising infrastructure and scale their campaigns with greater confidence.”About GDT AgencyGDT Agency is a digital advertising infrastructure provider and a brand of GDT Group Services Company Limited, founded in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2021. The company provides agency advertising account rental solutions across Meta (Facebook), Google, and TikTok for businesses, digital agencies, media buyers, and affiliate networks worldwide. Its services include account setup, technical support, billing assistance, and account management. GDT Agency's mission is to help advertisers access reliable advertising infrastructure and scale their digital campaigns.Learn more atAddress: Floor 3, Building C, Golden Land Apartment Complex, 275 Nguyen Trai Street, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi, Vietnam.For updates, follow GDT Agency on social media:Facebook:YouTube: @GDTAgencyLinkedIn:

Henry Duy

GDT Agency

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GDT Agency Expands Agency Ad Account Services for Meta, Google and TikTok Advertisers Worldwide News Provided By TP Studio November 26, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology



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